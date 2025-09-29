Mohammed bin Rashid Administers Oath to 23 New Judges

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, presided over the swearing-in ceremony of 23 new judges and judicial inspectors in Dubai.

The ceremony, held at Union House in Dubai, was also attended by His Highness Sheikh Maktoum bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, First Deputy Ruler of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Finance of the UAE, and His Highness Sheikh Ahmed bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Second Deputy Ruler of Dubai.

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed wished the new judges and judicial officials all success in their roles, urging them to perform their duties with utmost diligence, impartiality, and transparency. His Highness emphasised that the law is a shield unto society, and the judiciary itself is the ultimate protector of social trust and stability, without which nations cannot progress.

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed said that judges act from the strength of their conviction and duty to uphold justice and protect people’s rights – their clear conscience, integrity and impartiality being integral to the progress and harmony of any society. He called upon the new judges to embody these values and help further advance Dubai’s judicial system as a global model in promoting justice and the rule of law.

The newly appointed judges and judicial inspectors assigned to the Rental Disputes Centre, Dubai Courts, and the Judicial Inspection Authority expressed their gratitude for the immense trust placed in them and reaffirmed their commitment to upholding the principles of justice and rule of law.

The ceremony was attended by His Excellency Mohammed Ibrahim Al Shaibani, Director-General of His Highness The Dubai Ruler’s Court and Deputy Chairman of the Judicial Council; His Excellency Chancellor Essam Issa Al Humaidan, Attorney General of Dubai; His Excellency Dr. Saif Ghanem Al Suwaidi, Director General of Dubai Courts; His Excellency Judge Abdulqader Mousa Mohammed, Chairman of the Rental Disputes Centre; His Excellency Counsellor Mohammed Mubarak Al Sabousi, Chief of Dubai’s Judicial Inspection Authority; and His Excellency Dr. Abdullah Saif Al Suboosi, Secretary-General of the Dubai Judicial Council.