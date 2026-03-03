Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum honors winners of the 28th Dubai International Holy Quran Award with $1 million top prizes

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, honored on Tuesday evening the winners of the "Most Beautiful Recitation" for 2026, as part of the 28th edition of the Dubai International Holy Quran Award (DIHQA).

The ceremony took place at the Umm Suqeim Majlis in Dubai, where His Highness received the finalists in the presence of H.H. Sheikh Ahmed bin Saeed Al Maktoum, Chairman of Dubai Civil Aviation Authority and Chairman and Chief Executive of Emirates Airline and Group; H.H. Sheikh Mansoor bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Chairman of the National Olympic Committee; H.H. Sheikh Majid bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum; and H.H. Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum.

During the event, which was characterized by a spiritual atmosphere of reverence, the audience listened to recitations from the finalists. Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum praised the high standards displayed by the competitors, stating:

"We honored today an elite group of the people of the Holy Quran... The blessings of this holy month are completed by magnifying the Book of Allah and celebrating these Quranic talents, who are ambassadors for peace, love, and the values of goodness and tolerance."

His Highness awarded the $1 million first prize for the male category to Karrar Laith Saad from Iraq, and the $1 million first prize for the female category to Jana Ehab Mohamed Ramadan from Egypt.

Finalist Standings

The competition saw fierce rivalry among the finalists. The winners included:

Male Category: Omar Ali Awad (Egypt) in second place, and Abdullah Faisal Al-Batti (Kuwait) in third.

Female Category: Aisha Al-Rumai (Indonesia) in second place, and Sara Abdulkarim Al-Hallaq (Syria) in third.

The winners were selected following a public voting process for the six finalists who reached the final stage of the 28th session.

Ahmed Darwish Al-Mehairi, Director General of the Islamic Affairs and Charitable Activities Department in Dubai and Chairman of the Board of Trustees of the Award, emphasized that the current session’s "Developmental Vision" has solidified Dubai’s status as a global hub for the Quran.

The 28th edition witnessed a record-breaking 5,618 applications from 105 countries, with 30% of applicants being female. Out of these, 525 contestants (373 males and 152 females) qualified for the second stage of judging, which was conducted via direct video communication.

The award committee named the late Egyptian reciter Sheikh Mahmoud Khalil Al-Hussary as the "Islamic Personality of the Year," carrying a $1 million prize. The honor recognizes his historical status as the first to audio-document the "Murattal" Quran, preserving the authentic rules of recitation for generations.

Under the directives of Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, total prize money for the award jumped to over AED 12 million ($3.27 million), making it the highest-valued competition of its kind globally. This increase is part of a strategic shift to inspire younger generations to master the Holy Quran and embody its values of tolerance.