Mohammed bin Rashid announces best, worst government services in UAE

Published
By E247

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, on Saturday took to Twitter to announce the services that made it to the top of the list and those at the bottom.

The best, he said, was the issuance of passports and driver's licences "..in addition to the excellence of the services of the Ministry of Interior and Foreign Affairs".
"At the bottom of the list are the services of attestation and equivalence of educational certificates and booking medical appointments," he added.

These results were gathered through the recently launched Government Services Observatory, which garnered one million evaluations per month for more than 1,400 government services, according to Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid.

The page was last updated on: 21 May 2023 16:32