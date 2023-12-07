Mohammed bin Rashid announces Fadel Adib as winner of first GAM engineering and tech. award

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, has announced Prof. Fadel Adib, Associate Professor at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT), as the winner of the first Great Arab Minds (GAM) award in the engineering and technology category, in recognition of his remarkable contributions and inventions in wireless sensing technology.



In a tweet published on his official X (formerly Twitter) account, Sheikh Mohammed announced Prof. Adib as the first winner in this category of GAM, the Arab world's largest movement launched in 2022 to search for exceptional Arab talents in various fields. Prof. Adib's pioneering research and inventions led to advancements in various fields, including through-wall sensing and vision, enabling the detection of objects and vibrations behind walls and under rubble.



His Highness Sheikh Mohammed said that innovation in the field of engineering has been driving human progress across the ages, and was an integral part of Arab civilisation, adding that Arab youth are now utilising technology and digital solutions to continue these contributions to knowledge development and human progress.



Prof. Adib has a track record of over 80 research papers and patents in engineering and technology. His innovations help address complex problems in networking, health monitoring, robotics, and deep ocean exploration.







Follow Emirates 24|7 on Google News.