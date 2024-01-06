Mohammed bin Rashid announces ministerial reshuffle; Maktoum is Deputy Prime Minister

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed Bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, on Saturday announced a ministerial reshuffle in the UAE Government via his official account on “X” platform (previously Twitter).



He said, “With the blessing of the President of the UAE, and after consulting with him, we announce today a set of ministerial reshuffles in the UAE government.”

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed’s first announcement was the appointment of Sheikh Maktoum Bin Mohammed Bin Rashid as Deputy Prime Minister for Financial and Economic Affairs.

His Highness said, “We announce the appointment of Maktoum Bin Mohammed Bin Rashid as Deputy Prime Minister for Financial and Economic Affairs to be responsible for this important sector in the Federal Government.

“Maktoum led the Ministry of Finance ably, in addition to a range of economic and commercial issues at the local and federal levels. Moreover, he established balance in our financial policies federally and locally,” Sheikh Mohammed added. He continued, “We trust him today to lead our federal team on the economic, commercial and financial sector to achieve new successes, have new young economic leaders, and to continue to boost prudent fiscal policies that drive the country's economic growth.”

Sheikh Mohammed Bin Rashid also announced the appointment of Mohammed Bin Mubarak Fadhel Al Mazrouei as Minister of State for Defence Affairs and Cabinet Member.

He said, “We also announce today the appointment of Mohammed Bin Mubarak Fadhel Al Mazrouei as Minister of State for Defence Affairs and a Cabinet Member. He formerly served as Undersecretary of the Abu Dhabi Crown Prince's Court and Adviser at the Presidential Court.”

He added, “Our thanks and appreciation to Mohammed Al Bowardi, who devoted his life to serving his country through a dedicated and loyal march for his leaders, and great achievements in the service of his nation.”

His Highness also announced the appointment of Mariam Bint Mohammed Saeed Hareb Almheiri as Head of the International Affairs Office at the Presidential Court.

He said, “We announce appointment of Mariam Bint Mohammed Saeed Hareb Almheiri as Head of the International Affairs Office at the Presidential Court, following the end of her term in the Ministry of Environment and Climate Change.”

Sheikh Mohammed added, “Mariam Hareb has done a lot for the UAE in the field of environment and food security internally and externally, as she was praised by all those who worked with her locally and internationally.”

He continued, “She led the UAE bid in COP28 with full professionalism and competence. I am proud of her, and believe she will have new achievements in her upcoming national tasks.”

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed also announced the appointment of Dr. Amna Bin Abdullah Al Dahhak Al Shamsi as Minister of Environment and Climate Change and Cabinet Member.

He said, “We announce the appointment of Dr. Amna Bin Abdullah Al Dahhak Al Shamsi as Minister of Environment and Climate Change and Cabinet Member. Amna is one of the distinguished federal cadres and we have been following her for several years, as she ably led a group of strategic projects in the federal government.

He added, “A great task awaits her in the environment field and the development of the agricultural sector, as well as establishing internal food security, serving our citizens who work in the agriculture, fishing and food sectors and promoting their growth.”

The final announcement made by His Highness was the appointment of Sultan Al Neyadi as the UAE State Minister for Youth.

He said, “We announce the appointment of Sultan Al Neyadi as State Minister for Youth. Sultan is an astronaut, who holds a PhD, serves his country in the military and in the space sector, and serves humanity in the scientific field.”

He added, “Al Neyadi is the first Arab to walk in space and the first Arab to spend the longest Arab space mission for 6 months. He is also one of the closest persons to youth issues and the keenest to serve and uplift them.”

He continued, “All the best to Sultan, who will continue to perform his scientific and space missions in addition to his new responsibilities. We tell him we want our youth to have their feet rooted in their land, history and culture, we want them to be the best in the world. We will not leave you alone in this mission.

“All the best to everyone serving the country and the people. We repeat that 2024 will be a good year, and the most beautiful and greatest in the history of the UAE, God willing,” Sheikh Mohammed concluded.

Follow Emirates 24|7 on Google News.