Mohammed bin Rashid appoints 1st and 2nd Deputy Rulers of Dubai

- Mohammed bin Rashid appoints Maktoum bin Mohammed as First Deputy Ruler of Dubai and Ahmed bin Mohammed as Second Deputy Ruler of Dubai

In his capacity as the Ruler of Dubai, His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE, issued Decree No. 21 of 2023 appointing His Highness Sheikh Maktoum bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum as First Deputy Ruler of Dubai and His Highness Sheikh Ahmed bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum as Second Deputy Ruler of Dubai.

Decree No. 21 of 2023 annuls Decree No. 5 of 2008. The new Decree is effective from its date of issuance and will be published in the Official Gazette.

