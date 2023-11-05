Mohammed bin Rashid appoints Ahmed bin Mohammed as Supreme Chairman of Mohammed Bin Rashid Al Maktoum Humanitarian and Charity Establishment

In his capacity as the Ruler of Dubai, His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE, issued Decree No. (49) of 2023 pertaining to the appointment of His Highness Sheikh Ahmed bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Second Deputy Ruler of Dubai, as the Supreme Chairman of the Mohammed Bin Rashid Al Maktoum Humanitarian and Charity Establishment.

His Highness also issued Decision No. (29) of 2023 on the Board of Trustees of the Establishment chaired by His Excellency Abdullah Al Basti. Abdulla Ali bin Zayed Al Falasi serves as Vice Chairman of the Board.

Other members of the Board include Ahmed Khalfan Al Mansoori, Mohammed Obaid bin Ghannam, Saif Omar Al Delail, Khalil Ibrahim Al Jasmi, Hussain Mirza Al Sayegh and Muhammad Abdullah Al Tawhidi, in addition to the Director General of the Mohammed Bin Rashid Al Maktoum Humanitarian and Charity Establishment.

The Decree and Decision are effective from their date of issuance and will be published in the official gazette.

