Mohammed bin Rashid Approves Board of Trustees for New Endowment District

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, approved the formation of the Mohammed Bin Rashid Endowment District Board of Trustees, chaired by Mattar Al Tayer.

Members of the board include Saeed Al Eter, Mirwais Azizi, Marwan bin Ghalita, Mohammed Saeed Al Shehhi, Rashid Ali Al Falasi, Masood Mohamed Sharif, Dr. Mahdi Fardan Al Fardan, Farhad Mirwais Azizi and Dr. Shaista Mirwais Azizi.

The Mohammed Bin Rashid Endowment District is a flagship urban destination that integrates modern housing, commercial facilities, healthcare and education in a single development, reflecting an integrated vision.

The first endowment district in the region, this project is part of the strategic investments by Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Global Initiatives (MBRGI), with support from Azizi Developments.

The Endowment District spans 2 million square feet, with total investments of AED4.7 billion, of which AED330 million is contributed by a group of investors.

Returns from its residential, healthcare and educational facilities will ensure the sustainability of philanthropic efforts, by being allocated to supporting education and healthcare worldwide.