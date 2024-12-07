Mohammed bin Rashid approves Dubai Walk Master Plan to transform emirate into year-round pedestrian-friendly city

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, has approved the Dubai Walk Master Plan (Dubai Walk), a visionary initiative aimed at transforming Dubai into a pedestrian-friendly city. The plan was approved in the presence of H.H. Sheikh Maktoum bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, First Deputy Ruler of Dubai, and Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Finance of the UAE.

The Dubai Walk Master Plan will establish an integrated network of walkways with a unique identity, focusing on accessibility, safety, and a comfortable walking experience, featuring uninterrupted pathways and expanded green spaces.

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum said that enhancing the quality of life in Dubai remains a key focus of the emirate's strategic vision. He emphasised that innovative infrastructure projects and the development of a distinctive, modern destination reflect Dubai's global stature, further strengthening its position as the preferred city to live, work, and visit.

His Highness said: “We have approved the Dubai Walk Master Plan, a 6,500 km network of modern walkways covering 160 areas across the emirate. The plan includes constructing 3,300 km of new walkways and rehabilitating 2,300 km of existing ones by 2040, in addition to more than 900 km of walkways planned beyond 2040. It also involves developing 110 pedestrian bridges and underpasses to enhance connectivity. This ambitious plan aims to increase pedestrian and soft mobility from 13% to 25% by 2040.”

His Highness added: “Dubai is a city of the future, committed to creating a healthy and happy urban environment. The Dubai Walk Master Plan promotes active lifestyles and provides exercise opportunities for all, making walking a central part of our culture and daily lives. This vision will position Dubai as one of the world’s healthiest and most sustainable cities.

His Highness reviewed the Dubai Walk Master Plan, which outlines development strategies for walkways through 2040 and sets design standards to ensure seamless integration with the distinctive character of each area.

The approval of the Dubai Walk Master Plan was attended by H.H. Sheikh Ahmed bin Saeed Al Maktoum, President of Dubai Civil Aviation Authority and Chairman and Chief Executive of Emirates Airline and Group; H.H. Sheikh Mansoor bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Chairman of Dubai Sports Council; H.H. Sheikha Latifa bint Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Chairperson of the Dubai Culture and Arts Authority; Mohammed Ibrahim Al Shaibani, Director General of His Highness The Dubai Ruler’s Court;Mohamed bin Hadi Al Hussaini, Minister of State for Financial Affairs; Omar Sultan Al Olama, Minister of State for Artificial Intelligence, Digital Economy and Remote Work Applications, in addition to other senior officials.

At the launch of the Master Plan near the Museum of the Future, His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum was received by Mattar Al Tayer, Director General and Chairman of the Board of Executive Directors of the Roads and Transport Authority (RTA). Al Tayer provided a detailed briefing on the Dubai Walk Master Plan and its role in strengthening Dubai's global competitiveness in pedestrian and soft mobility.

Aligned with the Dubai 2040 Urban Master Plan’s ‘20-Minute City’ goal—enabling 80% of residents to access essential services within a 20-minute commute—and the Quality of Life Strategy 2033, the Dubai Walk Master Plan aims to transform Dubai into a pedestrian-friendly city. The plan focuses on enhancing pedestrian safety, connecting areas with existing walkways, and integrating creative and cultural elements into soft mobility infrastructure, reflecting the unique identity of each area. It also promotes collaboration with strategic partners to deliver innovative infrastructure solutions while engaging youth to contribute creative ideas for walkway design and amenities.

The plan envisions a 6,500 km interconnected walkway network, constructing 3,300 km of new walkways and upgrading 2,300 km of existing ones. The pilot phase runs from 2025-2027, with full implementation in three stages from 2027-2040.

The plan includes the development of 110 pedestrian bridges and underpasses to enhance connectivity across urban areas. Key projects include a bridge on Al Ittihad Road connecting Al Nahda and Al Mamzar, a bridge on Tripoli Street linking Al Warqa and Mirdif, a bridge on Al Khawaneej Street joining Mushrif and Al Khawaneej, and a bridge on Dubai-Al Ain Road connecting Dubai Silicon Oasis and Dubailand.

The project will seamlessly link major landmarks such as Burj Khalifa, Dubai International Financial Centre, Dubai Marina, and Jumeirah Lakes Towers. Each route will feature distinctive designs, colours, lighting, and landscaping, reflecting the unique identity of its surrounding area.

The walkways will incorporate greenery, shaded areas, misting systems, interactive digital screens, art displays, sports and entertainment equipment, rest areas, and commercial spaces. Accessibility and safety are prioritised through the use of signage, ground markings, lighting, integrated pavements, art displays, and integration with navigation systems and smart applications.

H.H. Sheikh Mohammed reviewed plans for the 17 km first phase of pedestrian walkways, featuring two key routes. The 15 km Al Ras Historical Route in Al Ras and Al Souk Al Kabeer highlights the emirate’s heritage, including 5 km along the revitalised waterfront with 25 rehabilitated public squares featuring shaded rest areas, green spaces, and art displays.

His Highness also reviewed ‘The Future Loop’ project which will be implemented at the Museum of the Future area. This iconic elevated walkway, spanning 2 km with a width ranging from 6 to 15 meters, seamlessly connects key landmarks, including the Dubai World Trade Centre, Museum of the Future, Emirates Towers, Dubai International Financial Centre, and nearby metro stations.

His Highness then viewed the model of ‘The Future Loop,’ highlighting its connection to 10 key locations, a 30,000-square-metre air-conditioned level for year-round walking, and an additional 30,000 square metres of shaded, green open spaces. The project, which will include commercial spaces, is set to be developed through a public-private partnership.

His Highness also reviewed models for three types of pedestrian walkways. The Scenic-Leisure Walkways include 112 km of waterfront paths, 64 km in urban areas, 124 km of green paths, and 150 km of rural and mountain trails. The City Connectivity Walkways focus on first- and last-mile connections to public transport in 30 areas, including Al Rigga, Business Bay, Al Bada’a, and the Trade Centre. The Community Walkways are designed to link residential areas to nearby attractions in 50 areas, beginning with Al Barsha 2, Al Khawaneej 2, and Al Mizhar 1.

Additionally, His Highness reviewed three models for urban spaces. The first model, Plazas, will be implemented in four locations: Etihad Museum, 2nd of December Street, Al Mamzar, and Mushrif. The second model, Superblocks, will cover four areas in its initial phase: Al Fahidi, Al Quoz, Al Karama, and Abu Hail. The third model, Boulevards, will be executed on four streets: Jumeirah, Baniyas, Al Khaleej, and Al Muraqqabat, transforming them into pedestrian-friendly spaces.

H.H. Sheikh Mohammed was briefed on road infrastructure developments in ‘The Future Loop’ area, including enhancements to the Trade Centre Roundabout and Al Mustaqbal Street. The project will construct 6,200 metres of vehicle bridges and tunnels, transforming the roundabout into a surface-level intersection, improving traffic flow for seven surrounding areas and benefiting approximately 500,000 residents and visitors. These enhancements will increase road capacity by 30% (from 9,000 to 12,000 vehicles per hour) and reduce travel time from eight minutes to just over three.

A global competition, attracting six renowned international consultancy firms, sought innovative walkway designs for Al Ras and the Museum of the Future area. LXA's first-place concept was selected for the Museum of the Future area, envisioning a 2 km iconic bridge reflecting the area's elegance and premium infrastructure, complementing landmarks like the Museum of the Future. Supporting the Dubai 2040 Urban Master Plan and the ‘20-Minute City’ concept, the bridge provides seamless pedestrian and soft mobility access.

The elevated walkway integrates with the area's futuristic vision, creating a new tourist landmark and ensuring smooth pedestrian and traffic flow. Adopting global best practices, the project promotes walking and soft mobility. The design includes air-conditioned sections, shaded areas, green spaces for temperature reduction, and interactive spaces for recreation and events. The bridge connects major attractions and integrates three Red Line metro stations to encourage metro use.

The Al Ras area design preserves its historical character using minimalist interventions for walkways and plazas. Simple designs, materials, and harmonious colours are emphasised. Public spaces between historical buildings will be rehabilitated to create shaded rest areas, green spaces, and areas for art and cultural displays. Innovative microclimate control, leveraging the area's natural layout, will ensure pedestrian comfort. Diverse flooring materials will guide visitors to key attractions, and the complete street concept will redesign roads to prioritize pedestrians and soft mobility.

A smart application will be launched which will promote walking by enabling users to track and share their walking data (routes, steps, duration, distance). It will provide information on walkway features, facilities, user reviews, and allow users to save favourite routes. The app will also include a database of Dubai's pedestrian network, highlighting points of interest, art displays, rest areas, and nearby events. A reward system will award points for distances walked, redeemable for discounts or digital wallet credits.

