Mohammed bin Rashid attends ‘Family Retreat’

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, attended part of the ‘Family Retreat,’ held on Day 0 of the UAE Government Annual Meetings 2024 in Abu Dhabi.

In keeping with national priorities, His Highness attended key discussions involving officials and decision-makers focused on developing innovative and actionable plans aimed at strengthening families, ensuring their stability, and safeguarding their values in the face of rapid global changes.

Sheikh Mohammed emphasised that the family remains the fundamental pillar of the UAE and the cornerstone of its comprehensive development plans. Ensuring family stability and community wellbeing, His Highness said, is a core government priority that reinforces national achievements and advances the nation's prosperity and the overall welfare of its citizens.

“In the UAE, we are all one big family whose wellbeing stems from the stability and happiness of every individual,” His Highness said. “Empowering our families, enhancing their quality of life, and ensuring their stability are paramount to the UAE Government. While embracing global collaboration and future trends, we must safeguard our families' values and traditions, fostering a national identity capable of navigating change while rooted in our heritage.”

His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Defence of the UAE; and His Highness Sheikh Maktoum bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, First Deputy Ruler of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Finance of the UAE, attended the retreat.

Also present during the event were Mohammed bin Abdullah Al Gergawi, Minister of Cabinet Affairs; and Shamma bint Suhail Faris Al Mazrui, Minister of Community Development.

Chaired by Sheikh Mohammed, the meetings brought together over 500 officials from federal and local government entities, the private sector, and community institutions.

