Mohammed bin Rashid attends GDMO’s annual media gathering and honours ‘Dubai Media Pioneers’

- Maktoum bin Mohammed and Ahmed bin Mohammed attend the event

- An initiative of the Dubai Media Council, ‘Dubai Media Pioneers’ seeks to celebrate Emirati media pioneers



Mohammed bin Rashid: Emirati pioneers in the media industry have played a key role in building our media industry and introducing our culture, customs and vision to the world



Ahmed bin Mohammed: The contributions of media pioneers have raised the country’s stature as a leader in the Arab media landscape



Mona Al Marri: Enhancing the capabilities of the country’s media talent is one of Dubai Media Council’s highest priorities



His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, today attended the Government of Dubai Media Office’s (GDMO) annual media gathering. The event was attended by His Highness Sheikh Maktoum bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, First Deputy Ruler of Dubai, and Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Finance of the UAE; and His Highness Sheikh Ahmed bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Second Deputy Ruler of Dubai and Chairman of the Dubai Media Council.

During the gathering, HH Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid honoured prominent Emirati media personalities for their pioneering contributions to local media development. An initiative of the Dubai Media Council, ‘Dubai Media Pioneers’ seeks to celebrate pioneering Emirati media professionals who have made significant contributions to the local industry’s development. The initiative seeks to raise the visibility of their contributions, enabling the industry to benefit from their expertise.



Commenting on the occasion, His Highness Sheikh Mohammed praised the media’s pivotal role in supporting the UAE’s development journey. He commended the dedication of Dubai's media pioneers, particularly at a time when today’s technological advancements were not available to them.



“Emirati pioneers in the media industry have played a key role in building our media industry and introducing our culture, customs and vision to the world. Their commitment to telling the story of the country’s remarkable growth has significantly contributed to ensuring our achievements were recognised on the global stage. We extend our gratitude to them for their contributions, which continue to be cherished to this day.”



His Highness urged the younger generation to draw on the knowledge and experience of pioneering media professionals to boost the media sector's competitiveness, in line with Dubai's future aspirations.



HH Sheikh Mohammed engaged in discussions with local media leaders and senior Arab and international media officials at the gathering, as well as writers, thought leaders, content creators and social media influencers. His Highness Sheikh Mansoor bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Chairman of the Dubai Sports Council; His Highness Sheikh Hasher bin Maktoum bin Juma Al Maktoum, Chairman of Dubai Media Incorporated; His Excellency Sheikh Abdulla bin Mohamed bin Butti Al Hamed, Chairman of the National Media Office; and Sheikh Walid bin Ibrahim Al Ibrahim, Chairman of the Board of Directors of the MBC Group were also present at the event.



His Highness Sheikh Ahmed bin Mohammed said the 'Dubai Media Pioneers' initiative reflects HH Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum’s commitment to recognising and honouring key contributions to Dubai and the UAE’s progress. He praised the dedication of each individual towards the nation’s development.



“We extend our gratitude to the media pioneers whose contributions have raised the country’s stature as a leader in the Arab media landscape. Today, as we strive to deliver impactful content, we draw inspiration from these trailblazing professionals. We value their contributions and expertise which will inspire new generations to shape an even brighter future for the sector and help create a national media industry with global influence,” Sheikh Ahmed said.



The ceremony, also attended by Her Excellency Mona Ghanem Al Marri, Vice Chairperson and Managing Director of the Dubai Media Council and Director General of the Government of Dubai Media Office, celebrated the contributions of Emirati media pioneers including writers, editors-in-chief, television and radio professionals, TV directors and presenters, among others. The attending media professionals expressed their gratitude to His Highness for his generous gesture.



Her Excellency Mona Ghanem Al Marri said the ‘Dubai Media Pioneers’ initiative, launched under the directives of HH Sheikh Ahmed bin Mohammed, aims to honour media professionals whose contributions have not only helped advance the media sector but also significantly raise awareness of the comprehensive progress seen across various sectors in the UAE and Dubai.



“The Dubai Media Council is committed to nurturing a new generation of media leaders by identifying key strengths and areas for improvement. Our goal is to raise the sector's standards to align with international best practices. Enhancing the capabilities of national media talent is one of the Council’s highest priorities. The experiences, knowledge and insights of media pioneers have created a strong foundation for innovation and progress in the industry,” Al Marri said.



Her Excellency added that the Dubai Media Council has released a special publication titled ‘Dubai Media Pioneers’ celebrating the media professionals who have been honoured. The book highlights key moments in their careers, which narrate the story of their dedication to the field. It also documents their journey across print, television, and radio, providing a comprehensive account of the contributions of these individuals who have tirelessly served the nation.



The media gathering was also attended by an array of media leaders and prominent personalities in Dubai, including distinguished writers, editors-in-chief, and senior representatives of local media encompassing print, TV, radio, and digital platforms. Representatives from Arab and international media institutions based in Dubai were also present. Her Excellency Nehal Badri, Secretary General of the Dubai Media Council, and other council members also attended the event.



The media professionals attending the gathering expressed their delight in having the opportunity to meet His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum. They also appreciated the insights shared by him about the media’s crucial role in social development and progress. They highlighted that Dubai's supportive environment for the media community was a key factor in the city earning the title of the ‘Capital of Arab Media’.





Follow Emirates 24|7 on Google News.