Mohammed bin Rashid attends graduation ceremony at the Zayed II Military College in Al Ain

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, today attended the graduation ceremony of the 49th cohort of cadet officers of the Zayed II Military College in Al Ain. The ceremony was also attended by H.H. Sheikh Hazza bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Ruler's Representative in Al Ain Region; H.H. Sheikh Mansoor bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Chairman of the Dubai Ports and Borders Security Council; and H.H. Sheikh Mohammed bin Hamdan bin Zayed Al Nahyan.

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum congratulated the graduates on their exceptional achievements and the dedication displayed by them right through their academic journey, which had brought them such distinction. His Highness urged the cadet officers to showcase the same level of commitment in their careers as they assume their entrusted roles in the Armed Forces, serving as role models in upholding the nation’s values, safeguarding its achievements, and further elevating its global standing.

H.H. Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid emphasised that success does not represent the final destination in any endeavour, but is an ongoing journey requiring hard work, perseverance, and unflinching dedication. He called on the graduates to stay true to their values, remain confident, and uphold their loyalty to the nation, reinforcing their role as key contributors to its future.

His Highness praised the role of the Zayed II Military College in equipping generations of military officers with the knowledge and skills to serve the country with distinction. He highlighted its importance both as a prestigious academic centre and a guiding light for nurturing committed leaders, instilling in its students the values of honour, loyalty, patriotism, devotion to duty, and a commitment to excellence. His Highness also extended his heartfelt wishes to all those involved with the college in various capacities, wishing them continued success in their vital national mission.

Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid also witnessed a ceremonial parade by the graduates, which was also attended by Mohamed bin Mubarak Fadhel Al Mazrouei, Minister of State for Defence Affairs; Staff Lieutenant General Issa Saif Al Mazrouei, Chief of Staff of the UAE Armed Forces; and senior armed forces officers; in addition to members of foreign diplomatic and military corps.

Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid honoured the top performing cadet officers graduating from the college and later interacted with the graduates during a commemorative photo session to mark the occasion.

Staff Brigadier Abdullah Mohamed Al Dhaheri, Commander of Zayed II Military College, delivering the keynote address during the event, emphasised that nation draws strength to safeguard its achievements as envisioned by the union by preparing a generation of officers ready to defend the homeland. He highlighted that the supreme dedication and clear vision of loyal servants of the nation had contributed immensely to Zayed II Military College’s transformation into a cornerstone of national strength. He also acknowledged the constant and unwavering support of the leadership in developing and training nationals for the Armed Forces.

