- Mohammed bin Rashid attends graduation of first cohorts of Global Government Leaders Programme, Future Government Leaders Programme in the Arab World



- His Highness: Nurturing government leaders and building capacities are key aspects of shaping the future

- Promoting constructive partnerships and driving international cooperation are at the core of the UAE’s priorities

- Mohammad Al Gergawi: Both programmes represent a breakthrough in nurturing innovative and resilient global government leaders capable of anticipating and navigating the future

- Participants in the Global Government Leaders Programme included a host of ministers, their deputies, and public officials from 29 countries



His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, together with His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai and Chairman of The Executive Council of Dubai, attended the graduation of the first cohorts of both the ‘Global Government Leaders Programme’, launched in July 2023, and the ‘Future Government Leaders Programme in the Arab World’, launched in partnership between the UAE government and the Arab Administrative Development Organization (ARADO) at the League of Arab States.



His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid stated that nurturing government leaders and building capacities are key aspects of shaping the future and the key driver of government work as it enhances preparedness, resilience and proactivity in the face of major global challenges.



“Under the leadership of UAE President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, promoting constructive partnerships and driving international cooperation are at the core of the UAE’s priorities. We realise, as we continuously contribute to advancing human civilisation, that building the future is a collective global mission,” His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid said.



“We also believe that Arab minds and talents are capable of playing a pivotal role in our journey toward the future, by transforming Arab governments and cementing their presence and role in advancing human civilisation,” His Highness added.



Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid congratulated graduates of the first cohorts of the Global Government Leaders Programme and the Future Government Leaders Programme in the Arab World.



Sharing the leadership experience

His Excellency Mohammad Al Gergawi, Minister of Cabinet Affairs and Chairman of the Executive Office of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, said the Global Government Leaders Programme and the Future Government Leaders Programme in the Arab World reflect the directives of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid on enhancing knowledge exchange and cooperation between governments across the globe through sharing the UAE government’s leadership experience and extending efforts that help develop leaders capable of coping with future challenges.



HE Al Gergawi congratulated the graduates, commending their perseverance and hard work in developing ambitious projects that transform challenges into realistic prospects that create a positive impact in their countries’ priority sectors.



Both programmes represent a breakthrough in nurturing innovative and resilient global government leaders capable of anticipating and navigating the future to improve quality of life and prosperity across the world, he added.



Her Excellency Ohood bint Khalfan Al Roumi, Minister of State for Government Development and the Future and Vice Chair of the World Governments Summit Organisation, observed that building capacities and nurturing outstanding government leaders is a key aspect of the vision and direction outlined by His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum to enhance government leadership by ensuring leaders are equipped with a future-ready skillset.



“The Future Government Leaders Programme in the Arab World is the outcome of the UAE leadership’s direction focused on sharing knowledge and extending partnerships with neighbouring Arab countries to advance government work to boost efficiency and positively benefit communities,” she added.



Participants in the Global Government Leaders Programme included a host of ministers, assistant ministers, managers and deputy managers from 29 countries. As part of the Programme, they were introduced to the best UAE practices in strategic sectors, including sustainable energy, capital markets, infrastructure, national industries, space, logistics, economy and digital transformation, among others.



Strategising sessions

As part of the Future Government Leaders Programme in the Arab World, in which 40 top young Arab government leaders took part, the Mohammed Bin Rashid School of Government and the Government Experience Exchange Office organised over 100 hours of training.



Participants also attended 25 strategic sessions and field visits focusing on the UAE government experience in strategising and formulating national policies and proactive legislation to ensure efficiency, productivity and future readiness in line with the developmental goals of the UAE’s key sectors.

