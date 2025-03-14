Mohammed bin Rashid attends MBRGI’s signing of agreements for three endowment buildings in support of the Fathers’ Endowment campaign

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, attended the signing of agreements between the Mohammed Bin Rashid Al Maktoum Global Initiatives (MBRGI) and Imtiaz Developments, SAMANA Developers, and Buimerc Corporation Ltd.

Under the agreements, each developer will construct an endowment building within MBRGI’s education complex at Dubai Academic City in support of the Fathers’ Endowment campaign, launched by HH Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum.

Coinciding with Ramadan, the Fathers’ Endowment campaign was launched in honour of fathers in the UAE and aims to create a sustainable endowment fund to provide treatment and healthcare for the poor and needy.

His Excellency Mohammad Al Gergawi, Minister of Cabinet Affairs and Secretary General of MBRGI, signed agreements with Masih Imtiaz, CEO of Imtiaz Developments; Imran Farooq, CEO of SAMANA Developers; and Siddharth Balachandran, Executive Chairman and CEO of Buimerc Corporation Ltd., for the development of endowment buildings valued at AED50 million, AED40 million, and AED20 million, respectively.

Revenues from the endowment buildings will support the Fathers’ Endowment campaign and its goal of enhancing healthcare access for people in need. This includes developing hospitals, providing essential medical equipment and medications, expanding capacity, and upgrading operating rooms. These investments will create sustainable opportunities to enhance the quality of life for those in need.

Creating positive change

His Excellency Mohammad Al Gergawi said that the Fathers’ Endowment campaign embodies the vision of HH Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum for sustainable giving, and his belief in philanthropy as the most significant investment for creating positive change and helping the less fortunate to meet their basic needs.

Al Gergawi highlighted the significance of Ramadan campaigns in reinforcing the UAE’s global leadership in humanitarian efforts and reflecting the nation’s deeply rooted values of compassion and generosity.

“The agreements with Imtiaz Developments, SAMANA Developers and Buimerc Ltd. demonstrate the generous support of philanthropists in the UAE, a hallmark of the UAE's giving spirit. This generosity, evident in past Ramadan campaigns exceeding their goals in record time, confirms that giving is a deeply ingrained cultural value and a key component of the Emirati identity,” Al Gergawi said.

The Fathers' Endowment campaign, part of the Mohammed Bin Rashid Al Maktoum Global Initiatives, honours fathers by enabling donations in their name. It upholds the values of respecting parents, compassion, and social solidarity while reinforcing the UAE’s leadership in philanthropy through a sustainable healthcare endowment for those in need.

The campaign further strengthens the UAE’s long-standing commitment to generosity and global humanitarian solidarity while promoting the culture of endowments and encouraging community participation in providing sustainable healthcare support for underprivileged individuals.

Donation channels

The Fathers’ Endowment campaign continues to welcome donations and contributions to the endowment fund from institutions and individuals across six main channels. Donations can be made via the campaign’s website, Fathersfund.ae, or through the dedicated call centre at 800 4999.

Contributions can also be made via bank transfer in UAE dirhams to the campaign’s Emirates Islamic Bank account (IBAN: AE020340003518492868201).

Donations via SMS are possible by sending the word ‘Father’ to the following numbers (1034 to donate AED10; 1035 to donate AED50; 1036 to donate AED100; and 1038 to donate AED500) for Etisalat by e& and du users.

Donations can also be made through the DubaiNow app under the ‘Donations’ tab or via Dubai’s community contributions platform, Jood.ae.

