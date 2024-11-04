Mohammed bin Rashid attends part of ‘National Identity Retreat’

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, attended part of the ‘National Identity Retreat’, held on Day 0 of the UAE Government’s Annual Meetings 2024 in Abu Dhabi.

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed reviewed the agenda of the retreat, jointly organised by the Ministry of Culture and the National Projects Office at the Presidential Court. The event brought together ministers and key decision-makers to develop actionable plans to accelerate progress in this strategic priority area.

The retreat was also attended by His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President, Deputy Prime Minister and Chairman of the Presidential Court; His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai, and Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Defence of the UAE; His Highness Sheikh Maktoum bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, First Deputy Ruler of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Finance of the UAE; and Lieutenant General His Highness Sheikh Saif bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Interior.

Commending the proactive and collaborative efforts of the Ministry of Culture and the National Projects Office at the Presidential Court, His Highness Sheikh Mohammed directed the development of a nationwide framework for national identity, unifying related initiatives and projects under a comprehensive national plan that reflects the UAE’s values, historical journey, and culture.

Chaired by His Highness, the meetings brought together over 500 officials from federal and local government entities, the private sector, and community institutions.

Mohammed Abdullah Al Gergawi, Minister of Cabinet Affairs; and His Excellency Salem bin Khalid Al Qassimi, Minister of Culture, also attended the retreat.

Follow Emirates 24|7 on Google News.