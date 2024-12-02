Mohammed bin Rashid attends UAE Armed Forces’ largest military parade marking 10th anniversary of National and Reserve Service Law

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE, and Ruler of Dubai, attended a ceremony organised by the Ministry of Defence today in the Al Sameeh area in Abu Dhabi to mark the 10th anniversary of the National and Reserve Service Law.

The event, held in the presence of His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President, Deputy Prime Minister and Chairman of the Presidential Court, and His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister, and Minister of Defence of the UAE.

The ceremony was attended by His Highness Sheikh Ammar bin Humaid Al Nuaimi, Crown Prince of Ajman; His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Hamad bin Mohammed Al Sharqi, Crown Prince of Fujairah; His Highness Sheikh Rashid bin Saud bin Rashid Al Mu’alla, Crown Prince of Umm Al Quwain; and His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Saud bin Saqr Al Qasimi, Crown Prince of Ras Al Khaimah.

The event highlighted the enduring values of loyalty, patriotism, and sacrifice that continue to inspire Emirati citizens to contribute to the nation’s progress. These values play a vital role in preserving the achievements of the Union and strengthening the nation’s development, security, and stability.

As part of the National and Reserve Service Law’s 10th anniversary and 53rd Eid Al Etihad celebrations, HH Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid witnessed ‘Waqfat Walaa’ (A Stand of Loyalty), the largest military parade of the UAE Armed Forces in the nation’s history. Thousands of National Service and Reserve Force members participated in this historic parade, reflecting a deep sense of pride and national belonging.

On this occasion, HH Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid expressed his deep appreciation to the nation’s citizens who have upheld their responsibilities through national service. He emphasised that national service extends beyond mere military duty, describing it as a genuine expression of loyalty, patriotism, and the values of sacrifice and dedication. These values, he noted, are a legacy of the Founding Fathers, who established the UAE on strong foundations of unity, solidarity, and a commitment to protecting the nation.

Sheikh Mohammed hailed the UAE’s youth as a responsible generation, upholding the legacy of the nation’s founders through loyalty, national values, and readiness to serve. He highlighted their role in driving growth, innovation, and enhancing defensive capabilities. His Highness called the occasion a moment to reaffirm commitment to the Founding Fathers’ vision and work towards a brighter future.

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum also witnessed the handover ceremony of the flag of the Khalifa bin Zayed Airborne Brigade, presented by Brigadier General Ahmed Ali Al Shehhi, Commander of the Brigade. The establishment of the airborne forces marks a significant advancement in defence and strategic capabilities. This initiative aligns with the leadership’s vision to strengthen the UAE Armed Forces’ readiness, equipping them to address the dynamic challenges of an ever-evolving landscape in defence technologies and strategies.

Under the directives of His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the UAE and Supreme Commander of the Armed Forces, and on the occasion of the UAE’s 53rd National Day, His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum awarded a group of officers and non-commissioned officers from the UAE Armed Forces with the UAE Military Medal to recognise their significant efforts during the foundational phase of implementing the National and Reserve Service Law.

His Highness conferred the First-Class UAE Military Medal to Major General Pilot Sheikh Ahmed bin Tahnoun bin Mohammed Al Nahyan, Deputy Chief of Staff of the Armed Forces. He also awarded the Second-Class UAE Military Medal to Brigadier Rashid Abdullah Al Habsi and Colonel Humaid Rashid Al Khatri, and the Fifth-Class UAE Military Medal to Senior Warrant Officer Mohammed Khalifa Al Jabri and Warrant Officer Ismail Abbas Al Balushi.

Also in attendance were His Excellency Saqr Ghobash, Speaker of the Federal National Council; His Highness Sheikh Hazza bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Ruler of Abu Dhabi; Lieutenant General His Highness Sheikh Saif bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Interior; His Highness Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs; His Highness Sheikh Hamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Managing Director of Abu Dhabi Investment Authority; His Highness Sheikh Khalid bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Chairman of the Board of the Zayed Higher Organization for People of Determination; His Highness Dr. Sheikh Sultan bin Khalifa Al Nahyan, Adviser to the UAE President; and His Highness Sheikh Mansoor bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Chairman of the Dubai Sports Council.

The event was also attended by His Excellency Sheikh Nahyan bin Mubarak Al Nahyan, Minister of Tolerance and Coexistence; Major General Pilot Sheikh Ahmed bin Tahnoun bin Mohammed Al Nahyan, Deputy Chief of Staff of the Armed Forces; His Highness Sheikh Zayed bin Hamdan bin Zayed Al Nahyan; and His Excellency Mohammed bin Mubarak bin Fadhel Al Mazrouei, Minister of State for Defence Affairs.

