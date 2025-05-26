Mohammed bin Rashid bin Mohammed bin Rashid honours winners of Ibda’a - Arab Youth Media Award

- Mohammed bin Rashid bin Mohammed bin Rashid highlights the evolving role of media, not merely as a channel for news delivery, but as a powerful force in shaping minds, values, and public opinion

- Award recognises exceptional student achievements across six categories

Mona Al Marri: Ibda’a – Arab Youth Media Award reflects the Mohammed bin Rashid’s vision to empower Arab youth and prepare them to lead the future of regional media

Maryam Al Mulla: We are confident the future of media is being written with the ideas and limitless ambition of our youth

As part of the opening day of the Arab Media Summit 2025, held under the patronage of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum honoured the winners of the ninth edition of the ‘Ibda’a – Arab Youth Media Award’.

The award ceremony was organised by the Dubai Press Club, under the patronage of His Highness Sheikh Ahmed bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Second Deputy Ruler of Dubai and Chairman of the Dubai Media Council. The Arab Media Summit is taking place from 26 to 28 May 2025 at the Dubai World Trade Centre.

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum congratulated the winners across the award’s diverse categories, commending their outstanding and original creative contributions.

The award ceremony, attended by Her Excellency Mona Ghanem Al Marri, Vice Chairperson and Managing Director of the Dubai Media Council and President of the Dubai Press Club, recognised exceptional student achievements across six categories. Ahmed Samir Badwan from Al Ain University was honoured for excellence in the Photography category, while Abdullah Khaled Ali, from the Higher Colleges of Technology in Dubai, received the award in the Multimedia category. Judy Mohamed Zaki, representing the American University in Cairo, was celebrated in the Short Video category. In E-Games, the award went to Amina Saleh Al-Tunaiji from the Higher Colleges of Technology in Ras Al Khaimah. A team from Yarmouk University in Jordan was recognised for their outstanding work in the News Reports category, and a team from King Abdulaziz University in Saudi Arabia won top honours in the Podcast category.

On the occasion, His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum underscored the importance of celebrating young Arab talent in media, describing it as a vital step toward building a more conscious, informed, and influential Arab future.

His Highness highlighted the evolving role of media, not merely as a channel for news delivery, but as a powerful force in shaping minds, values, and public opinion.

His Highness also recognised the high quality of submissions this year, reaffirming Dubai’s ongoing commitment to supporting Arab media and nurturing creative talent across the region.

Her Excellency Mona Ghanem Al Marri, said that the Ibda’a – Arab Youth Media Award, reflects the vision of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum to empower Arab youth and prepare them to lead the future of regional media.

She noted that under the patronage of His Highness Sheikh Ahmed bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, the initiative has become a key platform for young Arab talent to showcase their creativity and contribute to shaping a more dynamic media landscape.

Al Marri noted that honouring the ninth edition’s winners at the Arab Media Summit 2025 represents a significant step in empowering emerging media voices. She commended the originality and strong social consciousness evident in this year’s submissions, reaffirming Dubai’s position as a driving force for media innovation and a steadfast partner for Arab media.

The Ibda’a Award attracted 2,736 entries from across the Arab world, which were evaluated by a panel of media experts and specialists. The Dubai Press Club established clear criteria to ensure a fair and transparent judging process, guaranteeing equal opportunities for all participants.

Each winning entry received a cash prize of $5,000. Submissions were required to be original, non-promotional, and submitted in either Arabic or English. Participants affirmed exclusive ownership of the intellectual property rights to their work, with the Organising Committee reserving the right to feature entries or excerpts for promotional use.

Ahead of the award ceremony, Maryam Al Mulla, Acting Director of the Dubai Press Club delivered the welcome note at the Arab Youth Media Forum. Expressing Dubai’s pride in hosting the event on the first day of the Arab Media Summit 2025, she said: “We are pleased to come together once again in a city that has made a promise to be a partner in shaping the future, a future led by young people who are passionate about excellence and eager to make tomorrow better,” she said.

Al Mulla affirmed the role of youth in shaping the future of the media sector, stating: “Throughout every great era of progress, it was a young generation that carried the dream, believed in it, and pursued it with passion. As we gather today, we are confident the future of media is being written with the ideas and limitless ambition of our youth.”

“Our goal is to help shape a media landscape defined by a deep sense of identity and belonging, rooted in our values, culture and traditions, and empowered by technology that is redrawing the contours of the world around us.”

Highlighting Dubai’s long-term investment in building a globally competitive media environment, Al Mulla said: “Driven by its belief in the power of media to effect positive change, Dubai laid the foundations decades ago — building one of the world’s most advanced digital infrastructures. Today, the city is home to leading Arab and international media institutions.”

She concluded her remarks with a message to young creators: “Let us work together to create a media space where every idea can thrive, every story is told, and every hope takes root, led by the dedication of young people and their drive to push creative boundaries.”

