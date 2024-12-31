Mohammed bin Rashid bin Mohammed bin Rashid inspects Joint Operations Room of the Events Security Committee

Review meeting involving 55 government, semi-government, and private entities takes stock of elaborate plan to secure New Year festivities

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum inspected the Joint Operations Room of the Events Security Committee comprising 55 government, semi-government, and private entities. A comprehensive plan to secure the New Year's Eve 2025 celebrations, covering 36 locations in Dubai, was reviewed. The inspection took place in the presence of His Excellency Lieutenant General Talal Belhoul Al Falasi, Director General of Dubai's State Security Department; His Excellency Lieutenant General Abdullah Khalifa Al Marri, Commander-in-Chief of Dubai Police, and several directors of government departments, senior officers, and officials.

His Excellency Major General Saif Muhair Al Mazrouei, Acting Assistant Commander-in-Chief for Operations Affairs and Acting Chairman of the Events Security Committee, reviewed the readiness of the participating teams. He briefed His Highness on the capabilities of the Events Security Committee and the strict protocols for securing such major events. A total of 8,530 police officers and 1,145 patrols from Dubai Police have been deployed to secure various celebration sites across the emirate, in addition to 33 marine rescue boats operated by Dubai Police and its partners.

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid bin Mohammed bin Rashid was apprised of preparations to secure the New Year's Eve events during a briefing by His Excellency Expert Major General Ali Hassan Al Mutawa, Assistant Director General for Fire and Rescue Affairs at Dubai Civil Defence. In all, 1,097 firefighters, including officers and non-commissioned officers, will be deployed across various locations to ensure immediate and effective response in emergencies. A total of 257 vital facilities were inspected to ensure their readiness and compliance with safety standards during the celebrations. On the technical front, 123 vehicles with specialised gear are in full readiness to deal with emergencies, backed up by comprehensive logistical support.

His Highness was apprised by Hussein Al Banna, Executive Director of the Traffic and Roads Agency at the Roads and Transport Authority (RTA), on the authority's preparations to manage traffic flow in accordance with an integrated traffic plan, especially in the Burj Khalifa area. This will be managed through the Traffic Management and Transportation Systems Committee, in direct coordination with the Events Security Committee in Dubai and its strategic partners.

Preparedness for medical emergencies

His Highness also attended a briefing by His Excellency Meshal Abdul Kareem Julfar, Executive Director of the Dubai Corporation for Ambulance Services, on the corporation's preparations to achieve its strategic objectives of offering rapid response to patients and injured individuals, in addition to providing advanced pre-hospital emergency services. Across the city, 224 ambulance points, including 5 facilities on boats, have been equipped to handle all types of emergencies. Furthermore, 593 paramedics and 29 supervisors have been strategically deployed to ensure utmost responsiveness of ambulance support during the 36 events being held across various areas of the emirate.

The Corporation has allocated 7 ambulances at Dubai Mall, and 19 vehicles with 38 paramedics at Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Boulevard and Burj Khalifa. Apart from this, 4 first responder vehicles, 4 electric bikes, and two bus ambulances are also on call, in addition to the Field Support Unit and the Mobile Medical Store.

In the Boulevard area, 42 volunteers, supervised by paramedics from the Corporation, are on standby. The volunteers have been trained and qualified under the First Responder programme to be effective partners in providing ambulance services by handling simple cases, enhancing the Corporation's efforts in ensuring rapid response and providing additional support to field teams.

His Highness also attended a briefing by Khalifa Baqer, Chief Operating Officer at Dubai Health, on Dubai Health’s plan to ensure prompt medical intervention where required amid the festivities, both at field facilities and at its medical establishments. A fully integrated field hospital has been established in the Burj Khalifa area, and 7 medical points in the celebration site have been reinforced with the services of specialist emergency doctors. Besides this, 6 hospitals and 4 outpatient clinics have been kept on high alert to deal with emergencies. Additionally, 1,800 medical and administrative staff have also been deployed across all DHA facilities to ensure prompt and efficient medical services.

Sub-operations

Brigadier Turki bin Faris, Director of the General Department of Operations at Dubai Police, gave a presentation on the sub-operations at the event sites managed from the Joint Operations Room, along with an overview of the personnel and resources available to manage the event.

His Highness was apprised by Ahmed Al Khaja, CEO of Dubai Festivals and Retail Establishment (DFRE), on the number of events in the emirate during the New Year period and the emirate's full readiness to host the celebrations, with 175 events and 3,192 activities taking place in the restaurant sector alone. He stressed that the proactive plans developed by the Committee contribute to the success of the various events.

His Highness also inspected supply tents in Downtown Dubai that provide services pertaining to lost and found items, first aid services, logistical support, receiving and caring for lost children, and helping guide visitors, among other services.

