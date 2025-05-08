Mohammed bin Rashid bin Mohammed bin Rashid visits Digital Dubai

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum visited Digital Dubai, where he was briefed on the organisation’s key projects and initiatives, as well as the progress made in implementing Dubai’s Digital Strategy. The Strategy, structured around seven pillars, seeks to fully digitise life in Dubai, enhance quality of life, boost economic productivity, and ensure seamless and efficient access to services.

During his visit, His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid bin Mohammed bin Rashid met with members of the Digital Dubai Youth Council. His Highness highlighted the importance of harnessing emerging technologies and investing in qualified national talent, particularly the youth, emphasising their pivotal role as key partners in accelerating Dubai’s digital transformation and consolidating its leadership across various sectors.

His Highness affirmed that digitising life in Dubai is a strategic choice that empowers the community to thrive, adapt to rapid global changes, and drive progress towards the emirate’s sustainable development goals.

His Excellency Hamad Obaid Al Mansoori, Director General of Digital Dubai, expressed his pride in His Highness’s visit, noting that it reflects His Highness’s commitment to following the progress of Digital Dubai and recognising the achievements made in advancing the emirate’s digital transformation.

His Excellency said: “Throughout our digital transformation journey, we have consistently drawn strength and determination from the vision and guidance of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai. Today’s visit by His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum builds on that legacy of leadership, inspiring the team to achieve further excellence in enhancing the quality of life for all.”

He added: “This visit provides a strong incentive for the Digital Dubai team to redouble their efforts, elevate performance, and harness digital technologies to simplify daily life and strengthen the growth of the digital economy, in line with Dubai’s economic and social development goals.”

During the visit, His Highness was briefed on the latest updates regarding Digital Dubai’s key strategic projects, including UAE Pass, DubaiNow — the unified digital platform for the city — as well as the development of digital infrastructure and flagship initiatives such as the Dubai Dashboard, Be Aware, Al Maha, and the Oyoon Project.

His Highness also toured the Digital Dubai Operations Centre, where he reviewed the performance measurement processes based on data-driven indicators and precise digital analytics.

His Highness underscored the importance of building on past achievements to drive further progress by harnessing artificial intelligence and other emerging technologies. He also reaffirmed the importance of innovation in enhancing services for citizens, residents, and visitors, and strengthening Dubai’s position as a global model for future cities and one of the world’s top three cities to live, work and visit.

