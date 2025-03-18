Mohammed bin Rashid chairs MBRGI Board of Trustees meeting, announces results of MBRGI Year in Review 2024 report

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, announced the results of the Mohammed Bin Rashid Al Maktoum Global Initiatives (MBRGI) Year In Review report for 2024. During the past year, MBRGI, the largest humanitarian and aid organisation of its kind in the region, spent a total of AED2.2 billion on projects that positively impacted the lives of 149 million people in 118 countries around the world.

The announcement of MBRGI’s Year in Review took place during a special ceremony held today at the Dubai World Trade Centre, attended by H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of Defence, and Vice Chairman of the Board of Trustees of the Mohammed Bin Rashid Al Maktoum Global Initiatives; H.H. Sheikh Ahmed bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Second Deputy Ruler of Dubai and Chairman of the Dubai Media Council; H.H. Sheikha Latifa bint Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Chairperson of the Dubai Culture & Arts Authority; and H.H. Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, along with a number of ministers and officials.

The ceremony showcased MBRGI’s accomplishments in 2024 and previous years, presented updates on the progress of this year’s Fathers’ Endowment campaign and honoured its partners and major contributors.

The ceremony was preceded by a meeting of MBRGI’s Board of Trustees at the DWTC, chaired by His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum.

H.H. Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid said: “Today I chaired the Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Global Initiatives' Board of Trustees meeting, where we reviewed results of the past year. MBRGI's total spending amounted to AED 2.2 billion last year across areas of aid, healthcare, education and community. Its projects benefited 149 million people in 118 countries worldwide, I have also met with our humanitarian work team of 975 employees, who are supported by over 170,000 volunteers across all programs. As we mark the Humanitarian Work Day, commemorating the passing of the UAE’s founding father and icon of generosity, the late Sheikh Zayed, we reaffirm our commitment to humanitarian efforts. The UAE's generosity remains extended to all ntions, we are grateful that our country has been guided toward these noble endeavors, and we pray that God continues to bless and protect our nation, so we can continue to do good around the world.''

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed added: “We conclude a year of hope-making and anticipate another, even more impactful year, creating a lasting legacy of positive change. Whether it is saving lives, providing education, empowering women, fostering innovation, or alleviating poverty, these actions embody our values and principles. This is our enduring legacy.”

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed concluded: “We will persevere tirelessly in our service to humanity. Our flame of hope will remain lit.”

H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum affirmed that since its establishment in 2015, the MBRGI has evolved into more than just a charitable organisation. It had moved beyond immediate humanitarian action, relief, and charity work to encompass the comprehensive and fundamental rebuilding, rehabilitation, and empowerment of individuals and communities. This is driven by a vision focused on improving overall quality of life, supporting sustainable development, finding innovative and long-term solutions to humanity's challenges, and eradicating the root causes of issues hindering development, such as poverty and disease.

H.H. Sheikh Hamdan said: “The year 2024 marked significant milestones in MBRGI’s journey, with over AED2.2 billion spent on various high-quality projects and initiatives, both new and ongoing. This investment has enhanced tangible results on the ground and broadened its reach. Among the most prominent milestones was His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum's launch of the 'Mother's Endowment Campaign' to honour mothers in the UAE. This campaign established a one-billion-dirham endowment fund to support the education of millions worldwide, equipping them with the knowledge and skills to navigate life successfully.”

“2024 also witnessed the launch of the tallest endowment tower in the UAE, valued at AED800 million, as part of the 1 Billion Meals Endowment' campaign, the largest of its kind to combat global hunger. The tower aims to contribute to a sustainable food security system for millions. Furthermore, the foundation stone was laid for the Hamdan bin Rashid Cancer Hospital, the largest and first of its kind in Dubai, providing free cancer treatment. This hospital will be a valuable addition to the medical landscape in Dubai and the UAE,” H.H. further said.

“These projects, among others, represent just a fraction of the initiatives under MBRGI. Through more than 30 institutions and initiatives, hundreds of programmes, projects, and campaigns are implemented. Our work continues, and our goal is clear. As His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum said, 'We will continue to extend a helping hand to less fortunate people, combat poverty, hunger, and ignorance everywhere in our region and the world, and instill hope for a better tomorrow in our Arab societies,” Sheikh Hamdan added.

Mohammad Al Gergawi, Minister of Cabinet Affairs and Secretary-General of the Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Global Initiatives, said: “Guided by His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum's vision, MBRGI has established an inspiring model and a sustainable approach to philanthropy. It focuses on making a long-term and lasting difference in the lives of tens of millions of less fortunate individuals by empowering and developing them through impactful programmes in education, health, community empowerment, and youth support, while building international partnerships to enhance humanitarian and development efforts.

Al Gergawi added: “In 2024, MBRGI reached approximately 149 million people in 118 countries through projects and programmes valued at over AED2.2 billion, representing an AED400 million increase from 2023. This demonstrates the scale of the foundation's work and the growth of its impact. More importantly, these resources were channelled into innovative, high-quality programmes and projects that contribute to creating a better future for communities in need and enhancing human potential and quality of life.”

Al Gergawi stated: “MBRGI will continue its mission of instilling hope through sustainable and growing projects and programmes. This contributes to strengthening the UAE's leading global position as a humanitarian capital and establishes an important benchmark for innovative humanitarian and charitable work. It serves as an inspiring beacon, demonstrating the power of solidarity, cooperation and giving to make a real difference in people's lives and their future.”

During the ceremony, His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum bestowed the ‘Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Order for Philanthropy’ to Mirwais Azizi, Founder and Chairman of Azizi Developments, whose contribution of AED3 billion marked the first contribution in support of the Fathers’ Endowment campaign, and the largest individual private sector donation in UAE history.

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum also honoured a number of major contributors to the Fathers’ Endowment campaign and awarded them the ‘Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Medal for Philanthropy’. Honourees included Saeed Mohammed Ahmad Al Tayer, Managing Director and CEO of the Dubai Electricity and Water Authority (DEWA); Abdullah Al Basti, Chairman of the Board of Trustees of the Mohammed Bin Rashid Al Maktoum Humanitarian and Charity Establishment (MBRHC); Mohammed Juma Al Naboodah; Masih Imtiaz, CEO of Imtiaz Developments; Imran Farooq, CEO of SAMANA Developers; Ahsan Rasheed, CEO of Peace Homes; Yussuffali MA, Chairman of Lulu Group; Siddharth Balachandran, Executive Chairman and CEO of Buimerc Corporation Ltd.; Abdullah Matar Al Mannai, Chairman and Managing Director of Emirates Auction; Omar Al Mannai, Executive Director of Emirates Auction; Dr. Abdulla AlGhfeli, Acting Director-General of the Integrated Transport Centre; Brigadier Mohammed Al Braik Al Ameri, Executive Director of the Drivers and Vehicles Licensing Sector; Ahmed Mahboob, CEO of Licensing Agency at Dubai’s Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) and Naresh Bhawnani, Chairman of the West Zone Group.

His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum also honoured the campaign’s partners and major contributors, who supported its aims to honour fathers by allowing individuals to donate in their names to provide sustainable healthcare in underserved communities. Honorees included Yahya Saeed Lootah, Vice Chairman of the Board of Trustees of the Saeed Ahmed Lootah Charity Foundation; Khaled Abdul Rahim Al Zarooni; Mohammad Saeed Al Shamsi from the family of the late Obaid Al Heloo; Huda Al Rostamani, Board Member of AW Rostamani Group; Mohammed Abdullatif Ibrahim Galadari, Co-Chairman and Group CEO of Galadari Brothers; Ibrahim Abdullah Alhabib, Chairman of DURAR Group; Dr Mahdi Al Fardan, Vice Chairman of Alfardan Group; Abdullah Ali bin Zayed Al Falasi, CEO and Managing Director of Dar Al Ber Society; Renuka Jagtiani, Chairwoman of Landmark Group; Nisha Jagtiani, Group Director at Landmark Group; Dr. Shamsheer Vayalil, Founder and Chairman of Burjeel Holdings; Mohammed Sharaf Al Dine Sharaf, Board Member of Sharaf Group; Jawaan Awaidha Suhail Awaidha Al Khaili, Chairman of Abu Dhabi Islamic Bank (ADIB); Muhammad binGhatti, Chairman of Binghatti Holding; Egor Molchanov, CEO of QUBE Developments; Ubaid Memoni, Vice Chairman of Al Waseef Group; Abdulla Al Ahmed, Chief Government and VVIP Relations Officer at e& UAE; and His Excellency Fahad Al Hassawi, CEO of du.

MBRGI's 2024 Year in Review showcases the humanitarian, developmental, and social achievements of its various initiatives, programmes, and institutions. These efforts alleviated suffering among vulnerable populations and fostered sustainable, comprehensive change, aligned with MBRGI's mission to create hope and build a safer, more stable future.

In 2024, MBRGI's initiatives engaged 171,892 volunteers, a significant increase from 160,547 in 2023. These volunteers, alongside 975 staff members, provided crucial support for numerous humanitarian, relief, health, educational, cultural, and community-focused projects and programmes. MBRGI also awarded over AED38.5 million (compared to AED25.1 million in 2023) to incentivise and recognise achievements in humanitarian and developmental work. The foundation encompasses over 30 institutions and initiatives, implementing hundreds of projects across five key areas: Humanitarian Aid & Relief, Healthcare & Disease Control, Spreading Education & Knowledge, Innovation & Entrepreneurship, and Empowering Communities.

Humanitarian Aid and Relief is a core pillar of MBRGI, reflecting its commitment to alleviating suffering worldwide. In 2024, MBRGI spent over AED944 million on humanitarian aid and relief, impacting over 37 million people globally. Key projects included the launch of the ‘1B Tower’, an AED800 million endowment tower supporting the 1 Billion Meals Endowment, and Dubai Humanitarian’s (formerly International Humanitarian City) 20th anniversary and rebranding, facilitating the distribution of 1,255 metric tonnes of aid to 3.7 million beneficiaries.

At the 2024 World Economic Forum in Davos, MBRGI announced partnerships with UN agencies to enhance food security. This included AED30 million for UNICEF to support children and women and AED43 million for the World Food Programme (WFP) to provide direct food aid to Gaza, impacting one million people. Following His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid's directive, MBRGI, in partnership with WFP, also provided urgent food aid to 250,000 people in Lebanon as part of the ‘UAE Stands with Lebanon’ campaign.

Healthcare & Disease Control is another core pillar of MBRGI, focusing on treatment, prevention, and health awareness programmes. In 2024, MBRGI invested over AED210 million in healthcare, impacting 6.5 million people globally. Key initiatives included an AED37 million commitment to support Gaza's health sector, providing essential medical supplies, particularly for children, through a partnership with the World Health Organisation. MBRGI also contributed an additional AED220 million (bringing the total to AED320 million) to the Magdi Yacoub Heart Foundation for the construction and equipping of the Magdi Yacoub Global Heart Centre in Cairo. In recognition of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum's support for humanitarian and medical initiatives, the new medical complex at the centre will bear his name.

In 2024, the foundation stone was laid for the Hamdan bin Rashid Cancer Hospital, Dubai's first comprehensive cancer hospital. The Dubai Health Authority announced the hospital's planned opening in 2026, supported by donations received by the Al Jalila Foundation.

MBRGI prioritises the spreading of education and knowledge as fundamental to thriving societies. In 2024, MBRGI invested over AED599 million in education, impacting over 100 million people globally.

A key 2024 initiative was the launch of the ‘Mothers’ Endowment’ campaign by H.H. Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, establishing a AED1 billion fund to support education for millions worldwide.

The 8th Arab Reading Challenge concluded in 2024 with over 28 million student participants from 229,000 schools across 50 countries, supervised by more than 154,000 individuals.

Dubai Cares, operating under the MBRGI umbrella, saw significant expansion in 2024, impacting over 116 million beneficiaries in 60 developing countries since its inception in 2007. Dubai Cares also implemented 260 programmes, 48 support initiatives, and 40 research projects in collaboration with 143 partners, and fulfilling financial commitments totalling AED1 billion.

MBRGI focuses on establishing Dubai and the UAE as a global hub for innovation and technology. In 2024, MBRGI spent approximately AED278 million on future innovation and entrepreneurship, impacting over 1.3 million people.

Under this pillar, the Museum of the Future surpassed 3 million visitors from 177 countries since its opening. Further, the Global Food Innovation Summit was organised in partnership with the World Economic Forum, focusing on innovative food systems and attracting global investment in agriculture and food technologies.

Over 6,229 UAE startups benefited from over AED280 million in incentives and support from the Mohammed Bin Rashid Establishment for SME Development.

MBRGI's community empowerment efforts saw an investment of AED202 million in 2024, impacting over 3.5 million people. A key highlight was the 4th edition of the Arab Hope Makers initiative, with its closing ceremony attended by 12,000 people. During the ceremony, four individuals were awarded AED1 million each for their positive contributions to society.

In other achievements under this pillar, the Mohammed Bin Rashid Center for Leadership Development (MBRCLD) celebrated its 20th anniversary, with over 850 Emirati leaders across various sectors graduating from its programmes.

