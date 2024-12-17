Mohammed bin Rashid congratulates winner of Great Arab Minds Award in Engineering & Technology

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, has congratulated Professor Oussama Khatib for winning the Great Arab Minds Award in the Engineering and Technology category.

In a post on "X", His Highness Sheikh Mohammed said, "Brothers and sisters, we celebrate scientists, thinkers, and innovators every year through the Great Arab Minds Award. After receiving thousands of nominations, we are pleased to announce the winner for this year's Engineering and Technology category."

He added, "From Syria, the cradle of civilisation, and Aleppo, a city known for its history and knowledge, we honour one of its most distinguished sons, Professor Oussama Khatib. As Director of the Robotics Laboratory at Stanford University, he has made groundbreaking contributions to robotics engineering and has published over 327 scientific papers. His advanced robots have helped explore ocean depths and provided innovative solutions for humanity."

Professor Khatib's achievement crowns decades of linking technological excellence with robotic engineering, integrating human intelligence with advanced robotic missions, and delivering numerous innovations and critical scientific research.

Mohammad bin Abdullah Al Gergawi, Minister of Cabinet Affairs and Chairman of the Great Arab Minds Higher Committee, held a virtual video call with Professor Khatib to congratulate him on winning the Award. Al Gergawi emphasised that Arab innovators like Khatib inspire future generations, motivating them to contribute to the region's continued impact on global civilisation.

"The Great Arab Minds Award, launched by His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, celebrates brilliant Arab minds who serve as beacons of inspiration for Arab youth," Al Gergawi said. He encouraged Arab talents to be inspired by these pioneers and work toward shaping a bright future, fulfilling the ambitions of their societies, and contributing to advancing global knowledge.

Professor Khatib's achievements include groundbreaking research and innovations in robotic systems, algorithms, and sensing technologies, which have significantly advanced the field, enabling robots to operate effectively in diverse environments, including healthcare, industrial automation, and deep-sea exploration.

Among his remarkable achievements is the creation of the OceanOne robot, a revolutionary humanoid robot for deep-sea exploration, combining haptic feedback, stereo vision, and bimanual manipulation to replicate human skills with unmatched precision. With over 327 research studies, Professor Khatib's work bridges theoretical innovation with practical applications, transforming the robotics landscape globally.

Follow Emirates 24|7 on Google News.