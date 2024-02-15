Mohammed bin Rashid directs hosting of next World Governments Summit between 18-20 February 2025

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, issued directives for hosting the next edition of the World Governments Summit between 11th and 13th February 2025.



Mohammad bin Abdullah Al Gergawi, Minister of Cabinet Affairs, and Chairman of the World Governments Summit Organisation, said the Summit continues to cement its status as a global benchmark for improving government work and formulating long-term strategies of constructive international cooperation.



He added, “This role reflects the visions and directives of the President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan and His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, for empowering governments and their role in leading change and creating a difference that ensures prosperity and a safe passage towards a better future.”



Al Gergawi said the World Governments Summit has proved, over its successful run for 11 years so far, that collaboration between governments is the only path to empowering people and ensuring a better tomorrow for future generations. “This is the UAE’s message, which we continue to reflect by sharing our government’s successful experience."



With the conclusion of this year’s World Governments Summit, Al Gergawi highlighted the great success it recorded, by hosting over 4,000 experts from 140 governments, 85 international organisations and 700 global corporations taking part in more than 110 plenary sessions and interactive dialogues. This success, he reiterated, is the motive to start a new phase of excellence, stronger impact and bigger accomplishments.



“It is now time to maximise this experience and position is as a reference for future visions that will put humanity on a new path of development, growth and prosperity,” he said.



“We are committed to continue adding remarkable initiatives that reflect key challenges, during every edition of the World Governments Summit, which continues to lead as a platform for sharing knowledge and inspiring change around the world," he concluded.





