Mohammed bin Rashid directs launching education continuity programmes in Lebanon

In line with the campaign launched by President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan to support the Lebanese people,His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, directed the launch of dedicated programmes ensuring continuity of education in Lebanon via the Digital School, operating under Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Global Initiatives (MBRGI). The move helps ensure support for Lebanese children and schools impacted by the ongoing events.

The Lebanon Education Continuity Project (2024-2025) is part of the UAE's broader humanitarian response to support the Lebanese people, which has included emergency aid, food, and healthcare. This project, expected to initially benefit 40,000 students, will ensure continued learning for children interrupted by current events. Using integrated digital platforms, the project will provide educational programmes for students and essential tools and training for teachers. It underscores the UAE's commitment to education as a cornerstone of community recovery, sustainable development, and long-term progress.

Navigating current challenges, Mohammad bin Abdullah Al Gergawi, Secretary-General of Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Global Initiatives (MBRGI), said, “The Lebanon Education Continuity Project reflects the directives of President His Highness Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan and His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, to support and aid the Lebanese people, enabling them to navigate the current challenges, particularly in the education sector, where a large number of children are at risk of falling behind due to their inability to attend school in this academic year.”

“Overseen by the Digital School, the project utilises smart solutions and digital content aligned with Lebanon's official curriculum. This initiative is crucial for Lebanese students' futures and reflects the UAE leadership's firm belief in education's vital role in community advancement,” Al Gergawi added.

The Digital School is collaborating with various partners and relevant authorities to support children whose education has been disrupted by a lack of resources and adequate infrastructure.

The Lebanon Education Continuity Project aims to offer children in displacement centres in Lebanon the opportunity to receive their education via digital channels that utilise smart solutions to access content without the need for an internet connection.

Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum has on 10th October instructed the provision of emergency food aid delivered through MBRGI in collaboration with the United Nations World Food Programme to benefit 250,000 people in Lebanon.

The UAE Stands with Lebanon campaign, which kicked off in early October 2024 under the supervision of the International Humanitarian and Philanthropic Council, has garnered widespread community engagement. Participants from diverse nationalities and backgrounds, including Sheikhs, Ministers, dignitaries, and business leaders, contributed to relief efforts at collection centres in Abu Dhabi, Dubai, Sharjah, and Fujairah. These efforts, coordinated by various Emirati humanitarian and charitable organisations, have facilitated the delivery of essential medical supplies, food, as well as essential supplies for women and children to Lebanon via air and sea shipments. This aid aims to support the Lebanese people during the ongoing crisis.

Investing in people, education and the spreading of knowledge is among MBRGI’s key priorities, as it realises the vital role education plays in the advancement of societies through investing in their key resource: human capital. In line with its vision for improving quality of life through education, MBRGI has launched many programmes and projects to support education in developing countries, combat illiteracy, train teachers, build education facilities, and offer vocational training to help students in underprivileged communities.

MBRGI also focuses its efforts on enlightening Arab youth through programmes that promote reading and the gaining of knowledge to help the new generation build a solid foundation of knowledge and awareness, preparing them for future challenges.

