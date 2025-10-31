Mohammed bin Rashid Establishes Region's First Endowment District

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, launched the Mohammed bin Rashid Endowment District, a flagship urban destination that integrates modern housing alongside commercial, healthcare and education facilities in a single development, reflecting an integrated vision.

The first endowment district in the region, the project is part of the strategic investments by the Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Global Initiatives (MBRGI), with support from Azizi Developments. The Endowment District spans 2 million square feet, with total investments of AED4.7 billion, of which AED330 million is contributed by a group of investors. Returns from its residential, healthcare and educational facilities will ensure the sustainability of philanthropic efforts, being ultimately allocated to support education and healthcare initiatives worldwide.

During the launch event, His Highness Sheikh Mohammed was apprised about key details, plans, and facilities related to the project and the attention accorded to various aspects to ensure conformance to the highest standards of quality of life, efficiency, and sustainability.

His Highness said: “Today, we launched the Mohammed bin Rashid Endowment District as a leading endowment project that brings together healthcare, education, and housing facilities. Our aim is for it to serve as an urban model that embodies our vision of endowments as a tool that multiplies the value of giving and leaves a lasting impact on people’s lives.”

Sheikh Mohammed added: “The new endowment project reflects the UAE’s civilisational ethos and stands as a symbol of compassion, generosity, and the spirit of solidarity that defines our society. It exemplifies our vision of establishing charitable and humanitarian work as a strategic driver of sustainable development, and stands as a new example of sustainable philanthropy in the region.”

Attending the event alongside His Highness Sheikh Mohammed were His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Defence of the UAE, and Chairman of The Executive Council of Dubai; His Highness Sheikh Ahmed bin Saeed Al Maktoum, President of the Dubai Civil Aviation Authority, Chairman of Dubai Airports, and Chairman and Chief Executive of Emirates Airline and Group; His Highness Sheikh Mansoor bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, President of the UAE National Olympic Committee; Her Highness Sheikha Latifa bint Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Chairperson of the Dubai Culture and Arts Authority (Dubai Culture); and His Highness Mohammed bin Rashid bin Mohammed bin Rashid.

Vibrant community

The master plan for the Mohammed bin Rashid Endowment District, under the umbrella of the MBRGI, includes a state-of-the-art 250-bed hospital capable of handling over 90,000 cases annually. The hospital will feature dedicated housing for medical staff, a medical college, and two schools covering all educational stages, with a combined capacity of 5,000 students.

It also features 25 endowment buildings with more than 2,000 diverse residential units to suit different lifestyles, along with service facilities and retail outlets, creating a vibrant community that will host over 12,000 residents and visitors daily.

Ensuring the highest quality of life, the project will be enhanced by integrated infrastructure, including open green areas, a boulevard, a mosque, and thousands of parking spaces, making it a standout destination that blends comfort, efficiency, and sustainability.

Sustainable impact

His Excellency Mohammad Abdullah Al Gergawi, Minister of Cabinet Affairs and Secretary-General of the Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Global Initiatives, said: “The launch of the Mohammed bin Rashid Endowment District reflects His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum’s vision to redefine charitable and humanitarian work by centering it on endowment investment to drive development and empower people in all aspects of life. This project will ensure a continuous flow of funding and a lasting impact in support of the healthcare sector, thereby enhancing the efficiency of humanitarian efforts in this vital field.”

His Excellency Al Gergawi added: “The endowment project will serve as an inspiring model and a benchmark for future initiatives at MBRGI, which consistently works to broaden positive impact on individuals and communities and to ensure sustainable development across areas that directly affect people’s lives.”

An inspiring vision

Mirwais Azizi, Founder and Chairman of Azizi Developments, said: “We are proud to be part of this pioneering endowment project that bears the name of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum. We are committed to social responsibility and keen to support the humanitarian programmes and projects implemented by MBRGI.”

He added: “The Mohammed bin Rashid Endowment District reflects the humanitarian mission and spirit of generosity and solidarity that define the UAE. We consider this project a milestone in the history of charitable work in the UAE and a model for leveraging real estate investments to serve noble humanitarian goals. This is especially true since its investment returns will be allocated to ensuring a steady flow of support for the healthcare and education sectors worldwide, both closely tied to people’s most basic needs.”

Azizi Development made the largest individual private-sector donation in the UAE’s history, contributing AED3 billion to the Fathers’ Endowment campaign.

State-of-the-art urban model

Mohammed bin Rashid Endowment District is a state-of-the-art urban model aligned with Dubai’s vision for future cities, integrating modern housing, healthcare and education in one location to enhance quality of life.

Marking a shift in philanthropic practice and serving as a leading model of sustainable, development-focused endowment, the project strengthens the UAE’s leadership in philanthropy through its integrated investment model that ensures sustainable, long-term funding to support humanitarian goals in healthcare and education.

The project’s state-of-the-art hospital and specialised medical college will position the district as a centre of medical excellence by providing high-quality care and offering a comprehensive environment to educate and train new generations of doctors and health professionals. The project’s other facilities will help strengthen the economy by generating steady revenues.