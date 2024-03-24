Mohammed bin Rashid exchanges Ramadan greetings with Ruler of Umm Al Quwain

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, received His Highness Sheikh Saud bin Rashid Al Mualla, Member of the Federal Supreme Council of the UAE and Ruler of Umm Al Quwain, at Zaabeel Palace in Dubai.

His Highness Sheikh Maktoum bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, First Deputy Ruler of Dubai, and Deputy Prime Minister, and Minister of Finance of the UAE; and His Highness Sheikh Ahmed bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Second Deputy Ruler of Dubai; His Highness Sheikh Ammar bin Humaid Al Nuaimi, Crown Prince of Ajman; His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Hamad bin Mohammed Al Sharqi, Crown Prince of Fujairah, were also present.

Their Highnesses exchanged greetings on the Holy Month of Ramadan, praying for the well-being and prosperity of the UAE and its people.

The meeting was also attended by His Highness Sheikh Ahmed bin Saeed Al Maktoum, President of Dubai Civil Aviation Authority, Chairman of Dubai Airports, and Chairman and Chief Executive of Emirates Airline and Group; His Highness Sheikh Mansoor bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Chairman of Dubai Sports Council; and His Highness Sheikh Hasher bin Maktoum Al Maktoum, Chairman of Dubai Media Incorporated, besides several senior officials and foreign businessmen.

