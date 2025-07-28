Mohammed bin Rashid Global Centre for Endowment Consultancy, Hamdan bin Mohammed Heritage Centre to Launch “Endowment of Dates”

As part of efforts to promote a culture of innovative endowment and enhance community sustainability, the Mohammed bin Rashid Global Centre for Endowment Consultancy (MBRGCEC), under the Endowment and Minors’ Trust Foundation in Dubai (Awqaf Dubai), has announced the launch of the “Endowment of Dates” initiative, in collaboration with the Hamdan bin Mohammed Heritage Centre (HHC). The initiative aims to support deserving families through the distribution of dates donated by local farm owners across the UAE.

This initiative aligns with the Global Vision of Endowment launched by His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, to revive endowment as an effective developmental tool in serving communities and ensuring their sustainability.

A memorandum of understanding was signed between the two parties to activate the initiative, which encourages farm owners to donate a portion of their date harvest as a form of ongoing charity (sadaqah jariyah) to benefit the most in-need segments of society. The initiative reflects the vision of the UAE leadership in strengthening food security and promoting social solidarity.

As part of the partnership, MBRGCEC has granted the “Dubai Endowment Sign” to HHC, which is an official recognition awarded to organisations that launch impactful community initiatives labelled as innovative endowment.

His Excellency Ali Mohammed Al Mutawa, Secretary-General of Awqaf Dubai, affirmed that the Endowment of Dates represents an innovative model in endowment work that bridges individual and collective giving, and helps activate local resources in support of society while enhancing the sustainability of food security.

Al Mutawa emphasised that supporting deserving families is not limited to financial assistance, but also includes qualitative initiatives that nurture the spirit of cooperation and generosity. He expressed his pride in this collaboration, which reflects the deep-rooted Emirati values of giving and hospitality.

He also noted that Awqaf Dubai will issue certificates of appreciation to contributors and coordinate with relevant partners to ensure the dates reach eligible recipients efficiently.

His Excellency Abdullah Hamdan bin Dalmook, CEO of HHC, said: “The launch of the Endowment of Dates during the Dubai Date Festival carries profound humanitarian and social significance. It reflects the true essence of this heritage event, which symbolises the Emirati community’s longstanding connection to the palm tree, generosity, and giving. This agreement extends that meaning and confirms that the Dubai Date Festival is not just a seasonal event but a developmental platform that brings benefit to the wider community.”

Bin Dalmook added: “At HHC and MBRGCEC, we share a common ambition to serve the nation through high-impact, sustainable initiatives that strengthen the values of solidarity and contribute to building a cohesive society. This partnership reflects our shared mission of transforming heritage-based principles into real-world initiatives that support the UAE’s social and economic development.”

Zainab Juma Al Tamimi, Director of MBRGCEC, said: “We are proud of this meaningful partnership, which reflects our authentic Emirati heritage built on generosity and giving. We will continue encouraging farm owners to contribute to this initiative, which is among the sustainable endowment projects aimed at reviving this tradition and reinforcing its role as a developmental tool that effectively and sustainably addresses community needs.”