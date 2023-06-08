Mohammed bin Rashid honors 16 entities leading in CSR with Community Impact Medal

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai witnessed the honoring of a number of companies leading in Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR), in recognition of their important role in consolidating sustainability practices.

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum stressed the importance of strengthening and organizing Corporate Social Responsibility, by launching strategic projects with national priority.

His Highness added: “Strengthening social responsibility practices is a national priority, aiming at promoting public and private sectors partnerships and directing companies' contributions towards development projects.”

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed noted that the role of a company goes beyond profit- making, to making a positive impact on society and environment.

This came during an event held at Qasr Al Watan, Abu Dhabi, in the presence of H.H. Sheikh Maktoum bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Deputy Ruler of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister, and Minister of Finance; and H.H. Lt. General Sheikh Saif bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of the Interior.

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, honoured 16 entities leading in CSR with the Community Impact Medal “Platinum category”, issued by the National CSR Fund as a tribute to the leading companies and entities in the UAE, that operate in compliance with environmental and social sustainability standards, governance, sustainable development goals and national priorities.

Honored companies include: Etihad Rail, Emirates Group, DP World, Abu Dhabi Commercial Bank, HSBC Middle East, Crescent Enterprises, Emirates National Oil Company Limited (ENOC), Dubai Holding Asset Management, Emirates Integrated Telecommunications Company (du), Etisalat Group, First Abu Dhabi Bank, Khidmah, Dulsco, Dolphin Energy Limited, Apparel Group, and Dubai Multi Commodities Centre (DMCC).

His Excellency Abdullah bin Touq Al Marri, Minister of Economy and Chairman of the Board of Trustees of the National CSR Fund said: "The Fund aims at establishing a national ecosystem capable of advancing economic growth and consolidating sustainability. The Fund’s efforts include the Sustainable Blue Economy Strategy in cooperation with the government of Umm Al Quwain. We will continue to support all concerned parties to achieve the strategic goals of the UAE, and we look forward to enabling everyone to foresee a sustainable future by unifying efforts and capabilities to enhance sustainable impact in all fields."

The event includes launching the new Corporate Identity of the Fund, showcasing the impact of the projects carried out by the Fund, such as the project aimed at "Addressing the Covid-19 Pandemic" project, whose impact touched more than 395 thousand beneficiaries, the Sustainable Blue Economy Strategy in cooperation with the government of Umm Al Quwain and Ministry of Economy and the Emirates Society for Nature, and the tourism hackathon, whose impact touched more than 100 beneficiaries.

“Majra” launches a number of national priority projects with sustainable impact in the UAE, and providing cooperation and investments opportunities in various sectors. The fund also honours and rewards enterprises' practices in the area of social responsibility and sustainable impact.

The National CSR Fund is a federal authority setting the framework and governance for Corporate Social Responsibility in the UAE while managing and directing contributions from the private sector in the field of CSR and Sustainable Impact that supports environmental, social, governance principles (ESGs) and sustainable development goals (SDGs).

