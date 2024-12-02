Mohammed bin Rashid honours 5 Emiratis for outstanding contributions to the UAE’s space sector

Under the directives of His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the UAE and Supreme Commander of the Armed Forces, and as part of celebrations to mark the 53rd Eid Al Etihad, His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, in the presence of His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Defence of the UAE, and Chairman of The Executive Council of Dubai, awarded Space Medals to five Emiratis in recognition of their outstanding contributions to advance the UAE’s space sector and enhance its status as a leading spacefaring nation.

The awards ceremony took place at Zaabeel Palace in Dubai in the presence of H.H. Sheikh Maktoum bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, First Deputy Ruler of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Finance; and H.H. Sheikh Ahmed bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Second Deputy Ruler of Dubai and Chairman of the Dubai Media Council.

Also present were H.H. Sheikh Ahmed bin Saeed Al Maktoum, President of the Dubai Civil Aviation Authority, Chairman of Dubai Airports, and Chairman and Chief Executive of Emirates Airline and Group, and H.H. Sheikh Mansoor bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Chairman of the Dubai Ports and Borders Security Council, along with a number of senior officials and dignitaries.

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum lauded the significant support received from President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan in advancing the UAE’s space sector. He added that, by leveraging both material and scientific resources, such support had been instrumental in developing the highly skilled and capable national workforce leading the country’s space programme towards new horizons.

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid also recalled the vital role played by the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, and the late Sheikh Rashid bin Saeed Al Maktoum, and their fellow Founding Fathers in laying the foundation for the UAE’s success in diverse spheres. The efforts of the Founding Fathers have placed the country among the global leaders in space exploration and helped it make remarkable strides in scientific and technological innovation, building upon their vision for a future filled with boundless possibilities.

Thanking the UAE’s astronauts and the highly committed workforce driving its space sector, His Highness highlighted their dedication and hard work in realising the nation’s space aspirations. Their contributions not only exemplify the UAE’s space ambitions but also pave the way for upcoming generations to carry forward the nation’s legacy of knowledge, creativity, and excellence, he noted.

Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid awarded the First-Class Space Medal to Dr. Sultan bin Saif AlNeyadi, Minister of State for Youth Affairs, in recognition of his role in the longest space mission in Arab history. The honour also acknowledged Dr. AlNeyadi as the first Arab astronaut to conduct a spacewalk and his successful execution of numerous scientific experiments and research projects during his mission.

The First-Class Space Medal was also presented to Major Hazzaa Ali Al Mansoori, a pilot officer at the Ministry of Defence, for being the first Emirati and Arab astronaut to reach the International Space Station. His participation in 16 scientific experiments relating to the space sector, in collaboration with international partners, was also celebrated.

Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid awarded the Second-Class Space Medal to Salem Humaid AlMarri, Director General of the Mohammed Bin Rashid Space Centre (MBRSC), in recognition of his contributions to establish and successfully launch the country’s astronaut programme. He was honoured for his pivotal role in training astronauts and overseeing the “Zayed Ambition (1) Mission".

The Second-Class Space Medal was also presented to Dr. Hanan Sulaiman Al Suwaidi, Assistant Professor of Family Medicine in the College of Medicine at the Mohammed Bin Rashid University of Medical Sciences (MBRU), for her work as the first doctor from the country specialising in the care of astronauts. She was responsible for monitoring the health of astronauts during their quarantine and throughout their mission in space, playing a direct role in enabling the astronaut programme to meet its objectives and be prepared for various situations.

Additionally, Sheikh Mohammed awarded the Second-Class Space Medal to Engineer Adnan Al-Rais, Assistant Director General of Space Operations and Exploration at MBRSC, for his contributions in overseeing and managing the astronaut programme in the UAE. His efforts in training astronauts and supervising the ‘"Zayed Ambition (2) Mission" were also recognised.

The honorees, expressing their gratitude to the UAE leadership, said the recognition provided them added inspiration to excel in their respective areas of expertise and strive to make the UAE proud.

Under Federal Law Decree No. (23) on Medals and Decorations, the First-Class Space Medal recognises astronauts who have participated in missions furthering science and research, supporting the nation’s goals in scientific exploration. The Second-Class Space Medal honours space sector professionals who have directly contributed to astronaut training programmes or advanced space exploration through significant scientific research.

The ceremony concluded with commemorative photos featuring His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid with the honorees.

Follow Emirates 24|7 on Google News.