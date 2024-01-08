Mohammed bin Rashid honours six winners of inaugural ‘Great Arab Minds’ Awards

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, today honoured the six winners of the inaugural edition of the ‘Great Arab Minds’ Awards, during a ceremony held at the Museum of the Future in Dubai.

Congratulating the winners, His Highness said that the brightest Arab minds have earned the respect of the world through their contributions in terms of advancing knowledge, research, creativity, and innovation, all of which along with their numerous inventions have greatly enriched human life. His Highness added that distinguished Arab scientists and scholars stand as a source of pride for Arab societies while being role models for future generations and invaluable assets for the region by making a positive difference to the lives of people everywhere.

Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid also announced the launch of a permanent research centre within the Museum of the Future to support the scientific journey undertaken by great Arab minds. His Highness highlighted the critical role of knowledge as the path leading to modernity and civilisation itself, with scholars and scientists acting as the driving force and the government providing the support critical to the success of their efforts by earmarking necessary resources. “We eagerly anticipate the future every time we witness the generation’s passion for knowledge and scientists," His Highness said.

The ceremony was attended by His Highness Sheikh Maktoum bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, First Deputy Ruler of Dubai and Deputy Prime Minister for Financial and Economic Affairs; His Highness Sheikh Ahmed bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Second Deputy Ruler of Dubai; His Highness Sheikh Ahmed bin Saeed Al Maktoum, President of the Dubai Civil Aviation Authority, Chairman of Dubai Airports and Chairman and Chief Executive of Emirates Airline and Group; His Highness Sheikh Hasher bin Maktoum bin Juma Al Maktoum, Chairman of Dubai Media Inc; Her Highness Sheikha Latifa bint Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Chairperson of the Dubai Culture and Arts Authority (Dubai Culture) and Member of the Dubai Council.

Mohammad Abdullah Al Gergawi, Minister of Cabinet Affairs and Chairman of the Committee leading Great Arab Minds, also attended the ceremony, in addition to senior officials, experts and thought leaders from across the Arab world.

The winners who were feted at the glittering awards ceremony at the Museum of the Future include Saudi cardiac surgeon Dr Hani Najm (Medicine); Lebanese engineer and academic Prof Fadel Adib (Engineering and Technology); Egyptian-American economist Dr Mohamed El-Erian (Economics); Lebanese scientist and academic Prof Niveen Khashab (Natural Sciences); Lebanese architect and academic Prof Lina Ghotmeh (Architecture and Design); and Algerian writer and academic Prof Waciny Laredj (Literature and Arts).

Al Gergawi said the Arab Great Minds Awards have come to represent the Arab version of the Nobel Prize thanks to the unwavering support of HH Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid and the intense effort to identify the brightest Arab minds across diverse spheres, highlighting their achievements and contributions on the global stage.

Amplifying the impact

The initiative’s mission is to showcase exceptional talents among Arab scientists, thinkers, and innovators across key fields with the ultimate aim of recognising, supporting and acknowledging them, amplifying their impact and inspiring future generations.

The initiative also features the ‘Mohammed bin Rashid Medal for Great Arab Minds’, which will be awarded to six winners in distinct categories each year.

The Great Arab Minds initiative aims to ensure due recognition for Arab thought leaders, geniuses, scholars, and scientists, transforming their ideas into real-life breakthroughs and transformational solutions. It also endeavours to empower the collective wisdom of Arab scientists and thinkers and foster a network of exceptional Arab talents in various fields to work as one team to drive the Arab world’s intellectual renaissance.

