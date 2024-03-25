Mohammed bin Rashid honours winners of the Dubai Government Excellence Awards 2024

His Highness: I am proud of the Government of Dubai for its continual pursuit of excellence and its culture of healthy competition, which ultimately benefits the people it serves

Today, the Government of Dubai represents a global model, and we have ambitions in line with our society’s expectations to further enhance government work

• Entities and individuals recognised across various categories for their notable contributions to strengthening Dubai’s position as one of the world’s leading, most future-ready cities

• Officials hail Dubai’s outstanding government performance and highlight the global benchmark it has set, inspiring public entities to push the boundaries

GHis Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, today honoured the winners of the Dubai Government Excellence Awards, marking the conclusion of the 2024 edition of the Dubai Government Excellence Program. Praising Dubai’s Government for creating a global model of excellence and leadership, His Highness commended the 12 government entities and 8 individuals awarded during a ceremony held at the Dubai World Trade Centre.

“The Dubai Government Excellence Program has been continually driving excellence since it was launched 27 years ago, establishing outstanding performance as a hallmark of Dubai’s Government. Today, the Government of Dubai represents a global model, and we have ambitions in line with our society’s expectations to further enhance government work and shape one of the world’s leading cities,” he said.

His Highness added: “Congratulations to all the winners and participants on your achievements; you are pioneers and role models in performance and innovation. I am proud of the Government of Dubai for its continual pursuit of excellence and its culture of healthy competition, which ultimately benefits the people it serves. Its ambitions know no bounds, and the Dubai Government Excellence Program continues to set the bar even higher with every edition.”

The winners of the Dubai Government Excellence Program Awards 2024 were honoured during a ceremony held in the presence of His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai and Chairman of The Executive Council of Dubai; His Highness Sheikh Maktoum bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, First Deputy Ruler of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister, and Minister of Finance of the UAE; His Highness Sheikh Ahmed bin Saeed Al Maktoum, President of Dubai Civil Aviation Authority, Chairman of Dubai Airports, and Chairman and Chief Executive of Emirates Airline and Group; His Highness Sheikh Mansoor bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Chairman of Dubai Sports Council; His Highness Sheikh Hasher bin Maktoum Al Maktoum, Chairman of Dubai Media Incorporated; Her Highness Sheikha Latifa bint Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Chairperson of Dubai Culture and Arts Authority (Dubai Culture), and a number of senior government officials.

Three new categories

A total of 12 awards in the organisational category were conferred following elaborate performance evaluation of 30 government entities, while eight awards were bestowed upon individuals under the Dubai Excellence Medals. The 2024 edition of the awards feature three new organisational categories including most Future-Ready Entity, Entity in Digital Enablement, and Best Government Joint Initiative.

The winners were assessed under a comprehensive evaluation process implemented in accordance with the updated model for government excellence launched by His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed in February 2023. Its criteria include social impact, future readiness and the development of human competencies, and it is based on three pillars: the vision, the distinctive value and the development enablers.

His Excellency Abdulla Mohammed Al Basti, Secretary General of the Executive Council of Dubai, and Chairman of the Dubai Government Excellence Program, noted how the programme’s thorough evaluation process represents a global benchmark. He said: “Congratulations to all the winners. All participating entities have proved that the culture of excellence that exists within Dubai’s Government translates into concrete work and continuous development to serve the people and enhance Dubai's leading global position.”

Dr. Hazza Khalfan Al Nuaimi, General Coordinator of the Dubai Government Excellence Program, highlighted how Emirati evaluators were involved in all stages of the evaluation process: “We congratulate all the winning entities and individuals and reaffirm our commitment to supporting the government in its pursuit of excellence.”

Elite Level

The Elite Level features government entities that scored 600 points or more, reflecting their position as the top-performing entities within Dubai’s Government. The winners are:

• The Elite Award : Dubai Electricity and Water Authority

• The Elite Award : Dubai Police

• The Elite Award : Roads and Transport Authority

• The Elite Award : Dubai Customs

• The Elite Award : General Directorate of Residency and Foreigners Affairs

The Excellence Level entities are those that scored 450 points or above. The winners are:

• Leading Government Entity: Dubai Municipality

• Best Entity in Innovation and Organizational Learning: Directorate General of Civil Defense

• Best Entity in Digital Enablement: Dubai Air Navigation Services

• Best Entity in Achieving Dubai Plan: Dubai Land Department

• Best Entity in Human Capital: Dubai Public Prosecution

• Best Entity in Providing Integrated Services: Dubai Airports

• Best Entity in Efficiency and Corporate Governance: Dubai Airports

The winners within the variable organisational categories are:

• Best People-of-Determination-Friendly Entity: Dubai Electricity and Water Authority

• Best Entity in Emiratization : Dubai Police

• Best Joint Initiative: Roads and Transport Authority

• Most Future-Ready Entity: Dubai Police

The ceremony also honoured unsung heroes:

• Fayeqa Abdulla Ahmed: Dubai Municipality

• Abdullah Muhammad Ibrahim: Community Development Authority

• Wisal Idris Elhag: Dubai Health Authority

• Khalil Ibrahim Zakeri: Dubai Electricity and Water Authority

• Hamad Mohamad Alhammadi: Dubai Police

• Mohammed Khalifah Aldawsari: Directorate General of Civil Defense

• Khalaf Obaid Almayasi: Islamic Affairs & Charitable Activities Department

• Mohammad Juma Muftah: Department of Economy and Tourism

• Aboobacker Mohammed Kani: Dubai Airports

• Fakir Hassan Zagade: Department of Finance

• Mariam Saad Mohammed: Dubai Courts

• Faisal Ghuloom Mohammad: Dubai Chambers

• Ahmad Khamis Almheiri: Dubai Air Navigation Services

• Anjana Gimhana Warnakulasooriya: Dubai Sports Council

• Samira Ibrahim Mohammad: Dubai Culture

The winners of the Dubai Excellence Medals are:

• Assistant Director General / CEO: Rashed Ali Bin Obood, Department of Finance

• Assistant Director General / CEO: Ali Hassan Almutawa, Directorate General of Civil Defense

• Supervisory Employee: Sana Abdulla Alaleeli, Dubai Municipality

• Customer Happiness Employee: Majed Saeed Alkaabi, Dubai Police

• Innovative Employee: Moustafa Abdelahdy Shahin, Dubai Electricity and Water Authority

• Specialized Employee: Dr. Hesham Ismail Sharif, Dubai Electricity and Water Authority

• Administrative Employee: Shihab Ahmed Saleh, Dubai Police

• Field Employee: Hamdan Jamal Ahli, Dubai Police

• Young Employee: Khalifa Abdulla Alshaiba, Dubai Electricity and Water Authority

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed also honoured a number of government leaders for their outstanding efforts and contributions:

• His Highness Sheikh Hasher bin Maktoum Al Maktoum

• His Excellency Sultan Butti bin Mejren

• His Excellency Dr Abdulla Al Karam

• Her Excellency Dr. Aisha Bin Bishr

• His Excellency Lieutenant General Talal Belhoul

• His Excellency Taresh Eid Al Mansoori

• His Excellency Ahmed Mahboob Musabih

• His Excellency Hamad Mubarak Buamim

• His Excellency Dr. Hamad Al Sheikh-Ahmad Al Shaibani

• His Excellency Mohamed Abdulla Ahli

• His Excellency Ahmad Abdulkarim Julfar

