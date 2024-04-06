Mohammed Bin Rashid Housing Establishment and Dubai Islamic Bank sign MoU to support community initiatives with a value of AED10 million

The Mohammed Bin Rashid Housing Establishment (MBRHE) and Dubai Islamic Bank (DIB) today signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) aimed at supporting community initiatives with a total value of AED10 million.

The signing of the MoU underscores the commitment to community partnership and corporate social responsibility among entities in Dubai. Driven by the ethos of generosity during the Holy Month of Ramadan, the initiative aligns with the objectives outlined in the Dubai Social Agenda 33, to make Dubai one of the world's leading cities in terms of quality of life and to create a more active and proactive social system that provides protection and empowerment.

In line with the goals of the Dubai Social Agenda 33, the partnership builds upon the ongoing efforts of both parties in supporting the development of the community in Dubai and strengthening their contributions across various charitable and developmental fields.

Commenting on this partnership, Haitham Al Khaja, the Director of Communication and Marketing at the Mohammed Bin Rashid Housing Establishment, said: “We are proud to collaborate with Dubai Islamic Bank, a leader in providing Islamic financial services, to support our community initiatives targeting various segments of the local community in Dubai. This partnership reflects our mutual commitment to contribute to building a cohesive and sustainable community that is characterised by goodness and prosperity.”

Nawaf Al Raisi, the Director of Community Support Services at Dubai Islamic Bank, expressed Dubai Islamic Bank’s happiness in signing an agreement with the Mohammed Bin Rashid Housing Establishment, emphasising the Bank's active role in supporting initiatives aimed at achieving sustainable development and social responsibility.

He added that the agreement signed is part of the DIB’s efforts to enhance its role as a leading financial institution dedicated to supporting the community and fostering the well-being of society members.

The agreement will provide support for a variety of initiatives., including educational and training programmes, housing projects, and community outreach efforts, with a focus on reaching the most deserving groups in society. This step reflects the shared commitment of both MBRHE and DIB to their social responsibility and their determination to have a meaningful impact on the lives of individuals and the community.

