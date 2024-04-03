Mohammed bin Rashid Housing Establishment and Union Co-operative Society sign agreement to establish cooperation

The Mohammed bin Rashid Housing Establishment (MBRHE) announced the signing of an agreement with the Union Co-operative Society as part of its ongoing efforts to foster social integration and support low-income groups.

The initiative, which brings together one of the most prominent commercial institutions and the leading housing establishment in the country, aims to support the MBRHE's investment projects and humanitarian and social care programmes, including housing solutions for low-income individuals in Dubai.

Under this agreement, the Union Co-operative Society commits to providing financial support of up to AED1 million, in addition to shopping cards valued at AED500,000 to help families facing financial challenges and beneficiaries of MBRHE’s services. This support is part of both parties' commitment to strengthen relationships and establish cooperation to achieve shared goals that have a positive and tangible impact on the lives of beneficiaries.

Mohammed Hassan Al Shehhi, Assistant Executive Director for Housing at the MBRHE, emphasised the importance of this partnership in supporting the establishment's efforts to provide decent housing for families in need. He expressed his appreciation to the Union Co-operative Society for its valuable contributions and effective role in fostering the stability and well-being of beneficiaries.

"We believe in the importance of strategic partnerships that benefit our community, especially families with limited income and beneficiaries of our housing programmes. This agreement is an important step towards building a brighter and more sustainable future for everyone, reinforcing the ethos of cooperation and accountability across various sectors in our beloved nation."

His Excellency Mohammed Ahmed Al Hashimi, Chief Executive Officer of the Union Co-operative Society, said the agreement reflects the co-operative's commitment to supporting initiatives that serve the community and contribute to improving the quality of life of individuals and families in Dubai. This agreement is part of a series of initiatives being implemented in cooperation with the public and private sectors to enhance humanitarian work and contribute to building a cohesive and supportive community.

This project adds to the MBRHE’s portfolio of strategic initiatives. The establishment invites the public to visit its official website www.mbrhe.gov.ae to learn more about its services and ongoing efforts to develop the housing sector in Dubai.

Follow Emirates 24|7 on Google News.