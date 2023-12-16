Mohammed Bin Rashid Housing Establishment Garners Global Innovation Award in Housing from the IdeasUK

Mohammed Bin Rashid Housing Establishment (MBRHE) is proud to announce its recognition as a recipient of the Judges' Special Achievement Award at the 2023 Ideas UK Organization Conference and Awards. The prestigious accolade was bestowed upon MBRHE for its groundbreaking project, "The Smart Housing Matrix". In addition to the Judges' Special Achievement Award, MBRHE was also recognized as the runner-up in the customer focus category. This accolade further solidifies MBRHE's unwavering dedication to providing exceptional customer service and prioritizing the needs of Dubai citizens.

This victory marks a new addition to the Establishment's rich record of local and international awards in the field of innovation. This international recognition reflects MBRHE's continuous efforts in stimulating creativity and encouraging employees to develop and innovate solutions that serve the community and align with Dubai's urban vision.

Mariam Al Suwaidi, Director of Strategy and Development at MBRHE, said: "The Smart Housing Matrix project is the culmination of continuous efforts to integrate innovation in the housing sector. This project relies on artificial intelligence to provide a comprehensive and advanced housing experience that meets the expectations of beneficiaries and elevates the level of housing services."

Al-Suwaidi emphasized the transformative impact of the "Smart Housing Matrix" project, which integrates a range of modern technological solutions to significantly improve the quality of life for residents. At the heart of this initiative are vital innovations that include technological solutions that focus on enhancing the customer journey in housing services, which contributes to improving the quality of life for citizens.

The delegation from the Mohammed Bin Rashid Housing Establishment to the 2023 British Ideas Organization Conference and Award included distinguished members of the establishment, led by Mariam Abdullah Obaid Badr Al-Suwaidi, Director of Strategy and Development, accompanied by Amira Shaaban Al Jariri, Senior Project Specialist, and Salman Salem Al Harsoosi, Acting Head of Technical Support Services.

For more information about the services of the Mohammed bin Rashid Housing Establishment and its continuous efforts to develop the housing sector in Dubai, please visit the official website at www.mbrhe.gov.ae.

