Mohammed Bin Rashid Housing Establishment Signs MoU with Dubai Autism Center

The Mohammed Bin Rashid Housing Establishment (MBRHE) has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Dubai Autism Center, marking a new chapter of collaboration aimed at supporting and empowering individuals with autism spectrum disorder. This partnership reflects both organizations’ commitment to enhancing social responsibility and contributing to the wellbeing of society.

The MoU outlines a collaborative framework to develop joint initiatives aimed at empowering individuals with (ASD). The focus will be on organizing joint programs and events, sharing knowledge and expertise, and developing innovative solutions to improve the quality of life for people with autism. The collaboration also seeks to raise public awareness on disability-related issues and the rights of people with autism.

The agreement was signed by Mr. Thilal Khalifa Al Falasi Assistant CEO, Corporate Support Sector at MBRHE, and Mr. Mohammed Al Emadi, Director General of the Dubai Autism Center. During the signing ceremony, Mr. Thilal Al Falasi stated: “We are pleased to partner with the Dubai Autism Center in this vital endeavor. This MoU reflects our shared commitment to social responsibility, with a special focus on supporting people with autism spectrum disorder. Together, we aim to create a more inclusive and supportive community that embraces diversity and provides opportunities for all to thrive."

Mr. Mohammed Al Emadi expressed his gratitude for the collaboration, noting that this partnership will significantly contribute to the Dubai Autism Center’s efforts in developing innovative programs for people with autism and enhancing the services provided to them.

The MoU emphasizes a mutual commitment to exploring new methods for research and development to benefit people of autism, ensuring global best practices are implemented to enhance services. Additionally, both parties will collaborate on public awareness campaigns to educate the community about the rights and abilities of people with autism spectrum disorder.

