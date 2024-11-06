Mohammed Bin Rashid Housing Establishment Signs MoU with the IACAD

The Mohammed Bin Rashid Housing Establishment (MBRHE) announced the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Islamic Affairs & Charitable Activities Department (IACAD) in Dubai, aimed at establishing a strategic collaboration in housing and community support. This agreement seeks to integrate housing, community, and religious services, contributing to an enhanced quality of life for citizens and reinforcing the stability of Emirati families.

The MoU strives to strengthen cooperation between the two entities by developing housing initiatives to address the needs of Emirati families, providing innovative and sustainable solutions that align with future demands. Under the agreement, joint efforts will be made to implement community-oriented programs that promote awareness about family stability and support individuals in both housing and religious services.

The agreement was signed by Mr. Thilal Khalifa Al Falasi, Assistant CEO for Corporate Support Sector at MBRHE, and Mr. Mohammad Musabeh Dhahi, Acting Executive Director of the Charitable Work Sector IACAD underscoring the shared goals and commitments of both parties.

In his remarks, Mr. Thilal Khalifa Al Falasi said: “The signing of this MoU reinforces the values of cooperation and partnership that MBRHE upholds, aiming to provide comprehensive housing services and community support that meet citizens’ needs and highlight our vital role in fostering family stability and social well-being among Emirati families.”

The IACAD representative Mr. Mohammad Musabeh Dhahi, Acting Executive Director of the Charitable Work Sector expressed the department’s dedication to providing comprehensive community services, affirming that this collaboration with MBRHE will contribute to the development of innovative housing solutions tailored to the community’s needs, while offering awareness programs that support both individuals and families. He added: “Through this partnership, we aim to create an inclusive residential environment, covering all religious and social aspects of life, ensuring a balanced and sustainable society.”

This agreement underscores both institutions' commitment to developing innovative and sustainable housing solutions that meet the needs of various segments of the Emirati community, with a focus on coordinating efforts to launch joint for community and religious programs that enhances community awareness and foster family stability. The partnership aligns with the continuous efforts to achieve the goals of the “Dubai 2040 Urban Master Plan,” which aims to enhancing the quality of life and provide an integrated, sustainable residential environment.

