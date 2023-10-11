10.28 PM Wednesday, 11 October 2023
11 October 2023
Mohammed bin Rashid issues Decision on new Board of Directors of Economic Security Centre of Dubai

Published
By WAM

 In his capacity as the Ruler of Dubai, His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE, issued Decision No. (18) of 2023 pertaining to the new Board of Directors of the Economic Security Center of Dubai.

The new board is chaired by Talal Humaid Belhoul Al Falasi, while Awad Hader Al Muhairi serves as Vice Chairman.

Members of the new board include Tamim Mohammed Al Muhairi, Dr. Riyadh Mohammed Belhoul, Saif Obaid Al Mansouri and Faisal Mohammed Al Awadhi, in addition to the Executive Director of the Economic Security Center of Dubai.

The Decision is effective from the date of its issuance and will be published in the Official Gazette.

The page was last updated on: 11 October 2023 19:03