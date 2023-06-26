5.16 PM Monday, 26 June 2023
Mohammed bin Rashid issues Decision on new Board of Dubai Appreciation Award for Community Service

Published
By WAM

 In his capacity as the Ruler of Dubai, His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister, has issued Decision No. (9) of 2023 on the new Board of Trustees of the Dubai Appreciation Award for Community Service.

Abdullah Khalifa Al Marri will chair the Board. Other members of the Board include Ahmed Mohammad Rafi, the Vice President of the Board, Ahmed Hamdan bin Dalmouk, Ali Khalfan Ahmed Al Mansouri, Dr. Mansour Obaid bin Sheikh Al Mansoori, Mona Mohammed Abdullah Al Amiri, representatives of Dubai’s Community Development Authority and the Islamic Affairs and Charitable Activities Department in Dubai, and the Secretary-General of the Award.

The Decision is effective from its date of issuance and shall be published in the Official Gazette.

