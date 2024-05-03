Mohammed bin Rashid issues decisions on Dubai Racing Club and Dubai Equestrian Club

In his capacity as the Ruler of Dubai, His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE, issued Decision No. (24) of 2024 forming the Board of Directors of the Dubai Racing Club, chaired by Sheikh Rashid bin Dalmook bin Juma Al Maktoum. Members of the Board include Khalifa Thani bin Abood Al Falasi, and the CEO of the Club.His Highness also issued Decision No. (25) of 2024 forming the Board of Directors of the Dubai Equestrian Club, chaired by Sheikh Rashid bin Dalmook bin Juma Al Maktoum. Members of the Board include Khalifa Thani bin Abood Al Falasi, and the Director General of the Club.The two decisions are effective from the date of their issuance and will be published in the Official Gazette.

Follow Emirates 24|7 on Google News.