Mohammed bin Rashid issues Decree appointing new Director General of Dubai Customs

Government of Dubai Media Office – 02 March 2024: In his capacity as the Ruler of Dubai, His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE, issued Decree No. (23) of 2024 seconding Dr. Abdulla Mohammed Busenad from Dubai Police and appointing him as the Director General of Dubai Customs.

The Decree is effective from 1 March, 2024 and will be published in the Official Gazette.

