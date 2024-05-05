Mohammed bin Rashid issues Decree forming the ‘Dubai Council’

In his capacity as the Ruler of Dubai, His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE issued Decree No. (35) of 2024 forming the ‘Dubai Council’, chaired by His Highness.

As per the Decree, His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum serves as First Vice Chairman of the Council, and His Highness Sheikh Maktoum bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum serves as Second Vice Chairman of the Council.

Members of the Council include His Highness Sheikh Ahmed bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum; His Highness Sheikh Ahmed bin Saeed Al Maktoum; and Her Highness Sheikha Latifa bint Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum.

Other members of the Council include His Excellency Mohammed Abdullah Al Gergawi, who will also serve as the Secretary General of the Council; His Excellency Talal Humaid Belhoul; His Excellency Abdulla Mohammed Al Basti; His Excellency Abdullah Khalifa Al Marri; His Excellency Mattar Mohammed Al Tayer; His Excellency Saeed Mohammed Al Tayer; and His Excellency Helal Saeed Al Marri.

The Decree is effective from the date of issuance and will be published in the Official Gazette.

Launched pursuant to Law No. (21) of 2021, the ‘Dubai Council’ aims to formulate and develop the emirate’s future development agenda to support its global competitiveness and enhance its leadership and attractiveness, by launching major qualitative projects and transformational initiatives. Through these initiatives, the Council seeks to provide the best quality of life for citizens, residents and visitors.

Source: Al-Bayan newspaper

