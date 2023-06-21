Mohammed bin Rashid issues Decree on promotion and retirement of local military personnel in Dubai

In his capacity as the Ruler of Dubai, His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE, issued Decree No. (27) of 2023 on the promotion and retirement of local military personnel in Dubai.

The Decree seeks to ensure transparency, fairness and merit-based promotions in the military.

His Highness also issued Decision No. (16) of 2023 on the criteria for the promotion of military personnel in Dubai. The Decision also specifies the programmes and courses that military personnel must complete to be eligible for promotion and the evaluation process for promotion to higher ranks.

The provisions of Decree No. (27) of 2023 apply to all local military personnel working in any military or civil entity subject to the provisions of Law No. (6) of 2012 regarding the management of human resources for local military personnel working in Dubai, or any other legislation concerning their promotion and retirement that replaces it.

The Decree also establishes a ‘Committee of Promotion and Retirement’ at every military entity in Dubai. The Committee will be formed by a decision issued by the head of the entity.

The Decree also outlines the conditions governing the retirement of personnel and the procedures for notification and postponement. As per the Decree, the department is authorised to inform personnel of their impending retirement at least six months in advance of their retirement date to ensure ample time for planning and a smooth transition. The Decree also specifies the criteria for the reintegration of personnel who retired due to health issues.

The Chief of Police and Public Security in Dubai will issue the decisions required to implement the Decree.

Chapter 5 of Law No. (6) of 2012 regarding the management of human resources for local military personnel working in Dubai and any other legislation that may have replaced it will be annulled.



