​Mohammed bin Rashid issues Decree on the Board of Dubai Electronic Security Center

In his capacity as the Ruler of Dubai, His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE, issued Decree No. (62) of 2024 on the Board of Directors of the Dubai Electronic Security Center, chaired by Awad Hader Al Muhairi.As per t

he Decree, Tamim Mohammed Al Muhairi will serve as Vice Chairman. Other members of the Board include: Hamad Obaid Al Mansoori, Tariq Mohammed Al Muhairi, Saeed Al Muhairi, Ayesha AlWari, along with the CEO of the Center.

This Decree is effective from the date of its issuance and will be published in the Official Gazette.

