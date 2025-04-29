Mohammed bin Rashid issues Decree on the Board of the Dubai Ports and Borders Security Council

In his capacity as the Ruler of Dubai, His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE, issued Decree No. (21) of 2025 forming the Board of the Dubai Ports and Borders Security Council, chaired by His Highness Sheikh Mansoor bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum.

According to the Decree, Lieutenant General Mohammed Ahmed Al Marri will serve as Vice Chairman of the Board. Other members of the Board include Ahmed Mohammed bin Thani, along with representatives from Dubai Police, Dubai Customs, the General Directorate for Identity and Foreigners Affairs – Dubai, Dubai Civil Aviation Authority, Dubai Airports, Dubai Air Navigation Services, Dubai Maritime Authority, Digital Dubai Authority, and Dubai Municipality, in addition to the Secretary-General of the Dubai Ports and Borders Security Council. The representatives of these entities will be nominated by the heads of their respective organisations.

This Decree is effective from the date of its issuance and will be published in the Official Gazette.

