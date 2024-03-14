Mohammed bin Rashid issues decree to form the new Board of Trustees of the UAE Food Bank

In his capacity as the Ruler of Dubai, His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE, issued Decree No. (16) of 2024 forming the new Board of Trustees of the UAE Food Bank, chaired by Her Highness Sheikha Hind bint Maktoum bin Juma Al Maktoum, Supreme Chairperson of the Bank.

According to the decree, the Director General of Dubai Municipality serves as the Vice-Chairman of the Board. Members of the Board of Trustees also include: the Executive Director of the Community Empowerment Sector at the Community Development Authority in Dubai; a representative from each of the following entities: the Endowments and Minors' Trust Foundation in Dubai, the Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Global Initiatives Foundation, the Government of Dubai Media Office, the Islamic Affairs and Charitable Activities Department in Dubai, and the Food and Beverage Manufacturing Group; and the CEO of the UAE Food Bank.

The Decree is effective from the date of its issuance and will be published in the Official Gazette.

