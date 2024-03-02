Mohammed bin Rashid issues Decrees on new promotions and appointments in Dubai's State Security Department

In his capacity as the Ruler of Dubai, His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE, issued Decree No. (20) of 2024 promoting Lieutenant General Talal Humaid Belhoul and appointing him as the President of Dubai's State Security Department.

His Highness also issued Decree No. (21) of 2024 promoting Major General Awad Hader Al Muhairi and appointing him as the Vice President of Dubai's State Security Department.

His Highness also issued Decree No. (22) of 2024 promoting Major General Tamim Mohammed Al Muhairi and appointing him as the Director General of Dubai's State Security Department.

All Decrees are effective from the date of their issuance and will be published in the Official Gazette.

Follow Emirates 24|7 on Google News.