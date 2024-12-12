Mohammed bin Rashid issues Decrees promoting members of Dubai judiciary

In his capacity as the Ruler of Dubai, His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE, issued Decree No. (71) of 2024, and Decree No. (72) of 2024 promoting 96 members of the judiciary at Dubai Courts and the Public Prosecution.

According to Decree No. (72), 24 judges were promoted to the rank of Senior Cassation Judge, 16 to Cassation Judge, 18 to Appeal Judge, and 4 to the sixth grade of Primary Court Judge. Additionally, 10 Public Prosecution members were promoted to the rank of Senior Advocate General, 22 to Advocate General, and 2 to Chief Prosecutor.

On this occasion, Counsellor Essam Issa Al Humaidan, Attorney General of Dubai; Dr. Saif Ghanem Al Suwaidi, Director General of Dubai Courts; Counsellor Mohammed Mubarak Al Sabousi, Chief of Dubai’s Judicial Inspection Authority; and Dr. Abdullah Saif Al Suboosi, Secretary-General of the Dubai Judicial Council, expressed their gratitude and appreciation to H.H. Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum and H.H. Sheikh Maktoum bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, First Deputy Ruler of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Finance, and Chairman of the Dubai Judicial Council, for their constant support to judicial authorities and their members.

They also commended their Highnesses' commitment to promoting distinguished members of the judiciary to higher echelons of the institution and to leadership positions, thereby enhancing the efficiency of Dubai's judicial system.

