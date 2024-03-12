Mohammed bin Rashid issues Law establishing the Dubai Community Contributions Establishment

In his capacity as the Ruler of Dubai, His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE, issued Law No. (3) of 2024 establishing the Dubai Community Contributions Establishment.

According to the Law, the new establishment has been designated as a non-profit private organisation dedicated to promoting social solidarity, and enhancing social responsibility through philanthropy and giving. The establishment aims to put in place sound donation management policies that follow global best practices, aligned with the Dubai Social Agenda 33 and the leadership’s vision to foster a culture of community contribution and participation.

The Dubai Community Contributions Establishment seeks to encourage public and private entities to enhance their support for humanitarian causes in Dubai, by providing a trusted platform for charitable donations that can help improve people's quality of life.

Pursuant to the Law, the establishment is tasked with managing the ‘Jood’ platform (jood.ae), a central hub dedicated to championing and strengthening social and humanitarian endeavours across Dubai. Aligned with the goals of the Dubai Social Agenda 33, the platform offers individuals and organisations opportunities to contribute to humanitarian, charitable, and development initiatives within the framework of the establishment's policies and Dubai's current legislation.

The establishment is also tasked with regulating and channelling donations to aid the most vulnerable humanitarian cases in Dubai. This involves integrating electronic systems to process requests for support and improving service efficiency by documenting and monitoring assistance.

The Law also outlines the organisational structure of the establishment, which is governed by a board of trustees and an executive team.

The Establishment is subject to the legislations of the Islamic Affairs & Charitable Activities Department, and the Community Development Authority in Dubai, and other relevant legislations, which mainly include Law No. (12) of 2017 Regulating Civil Societies in Dubai; Decree No. (9) of 2015 on Regulating Donations in Dubai; Decree No. (9) of 2022 on Placing Private Public-benefit Entities Established Pursuant to Legislation under the Supervision and Audit of the Community Development Authority in Dubai; and Executive Council Resolution No. (26) of 2013 on Charitable Associations, Bounteous Quran Memorisation Centres, and Islamic Foundations in the Emirate of Dubai.

The Chairman of the Board of Trustees will issue the decisions required to implement this Law, subject to the approval of the Board of Trustees. The Law annuls any other legislation that may contradict it. This new Law is effective from the date of its publication in the Official Gazette.

