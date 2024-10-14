Mohammed bin Rashid issues Law on Supreme Legislation Committee in Dubai

In his capacity as the Ruler of Dubai, His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE, issued Law No. (14) of 2024 pertaining to the Supreme Legislation Committee in Dubai.

The Law outlines the objectives and duties of the Supreme Legislation Committee, along with the responsibilities of its General Secretariat. The Law also sets rules dictating how the Committee operates, details the responsibilities of government entities towards it, and includes other provisions that define the procedures, standards, and stipulations for its work.

The Law also mandates that the Supreme Legislation Committee and its General Secretariat operate under a clear set of guidelines, devised by the Chairman of the Committee, while discharging responsibilities that also come under the purview of local and federal laws, international agreements, and legal opinions.

Pursuant to the Law, His Highness Sheikh Maktoum bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, First Deputy Ruler of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Finance of the UAE, and Chairman of the Supreme Legislation Committee in Dubai, issued Decision No. (3) of 2024, approving guidelines for the Supreme Legislation Committee in Dubai to conduct its work.

These guidelines set out key objectives, including the streamlining of the process for issuing and reviewing legislation through clear and effective procedures that align with the emirate’s strategic plan.

They are also aimed at developing a sustainable legislative system that addresses legal requirements and adapts to likely changes going into the future, while ensuring alignment with the UAE Constitution and the applicable federal and local laws in Dubai.

The guidelines also focus on regulating the relationship between the Committee, its General Secretariat, and local, federal, regional, and international government bodies involved in shaping legislation and agreements. Additionally, they ensure the consistent and effective application of laws in Dubai, supporting fulfilment of the intended legislative objectives.

Law No. (14) of 2024 replaces Decree No. (23) of 2014 and Executive Council Resolution No. (12) of 2014 concerning the Supreme Committee for Legislation in Dubai. This Law annuls any other legislations that may conflict with it. Resolution No. (110) of 2023 continues to be applicable until the Committee is reconstituted by a Decree from Dubai’s Ruler.

Existing decisions, regulations, and guidelines issued as part of Decree No. (23) of 2014 and Executive Council Resolution No. (12) of 2014 will remain in effect unless they conflict with the Law and until such time that they are replaced by new ones.

