Mohammed bin Rashid issues law reconstituting the Dubai Media Council, chaired by Ahmed bin Mohammed

In his capacity as the Ruler of Dubai, His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE, issued Law No. (24) of 2025 reconstituting the Board of the Dubai Media Council, chaired by His Highness Sheikh Ahmed bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Second Deputy Ruler of Dubai.

According to the Law, Mona Ghanem Al Marri, will serve as Vice Chairperson and Managing Director of the Dubai Media Council, while Nehal Badri will serve as its Secretary General. Other members include: Hala Badri, Malek Sultan Al Malek, Aisha Abdulla Miran, Abdullah Humaid Belhoul, Mohammed Ali Lootah, Younes Abdulaziz Al Nasser, Khalfan Juma Belhoul, Issam Abdulrahim Kazim, Mohammed Sulaiman Al Mulla, and Aref Mohammed Amiri.

This Law is effective from 15 April 2025, and will be published in the Official Gazette.

The reconstitution of the Board of the Dubai Media Council aligns with the expanded responsibilities outlined in Law No. (29) of 2024, which grants the Council enhanced powers and a broader mandate. This enables the Council to effectively implement strategies and development plans for Dubai’s media sector, focusing on efficiency, agility, and staying ahead of rapid global advancements, ultimately aiming to achieve the highest levels of competitiveness while adhering to international standards.

It also aligns with the provisions of Decree No. (67) of 2024, which transfers the Dubai Film and TV Commission from the Dubai Development Authority to operate under the Council.

The Decree also approves the establishment of the Dubai Films and Games Commission by His Highness Sheikh Ahmed bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum. The Commission now assumes the mandate previously held by the Dubai Film and TV Commission, in line with the strategic objectives outlined in the legislation.

This move underscores Dubai’s commitment to advancing the film and video game industries as vital pillars of the new media landscape and the knowledge-based economy, with strong potential for growth both locally and globally.

