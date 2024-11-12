Mohammed bin Rashid launches AED2 billion Dubai Police projects to boost security, community wellbeing

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, has launched a series of strategic Dubai Police projects valued at AED2 billion. These initiatives aim to bolster security and safety, invest in specialised police training, and enhance employee wellbeing through housing projects designed to promote family stability.

This announcement was made during His Highness’s visit to the Dubai Police Officers Club in Al Jaddaf, accompanied by H.H. Sheikh Maktoum bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, First Deputy Ruler of Dubai, and Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Finance of the UAE; H.H. Sheikh Ahmed bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Second Deputy Ruler of Dubai; and H.H. Sheikh Mansoor bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Chairman of the Dubai Ports and Borders Security Council.

Upon his arrival, His Highness and his accompanying delegation were received by Lieutenant General Dhahi Khalfan Tamim, Deputy Chief of Police and Public Security in Dubai, Lieutenant General Abdullah Khalifa Al Marri, Commander-in-Chief of Dubai Police, and other senior officers and police leaders.

Sheikh Mohammed praised Dubai Police for its dedication to safeguarding the safety and well-being of citizens, residents, and visitors. He highlighted Dubai’s standing as one of the world’s safest cities and a model of excellence in security services, powered by the use of advanced technology.

His Highness urged Dubai Police to continue innovating and enhancing their performance, highlighting their strong professional commitment to constantly set new standards of excellence.

On this occasion, Lieutenant General Abdullah Khalifa Al Marri, Commander-in-Chief of Dubai Police, expressed gratitude for the support of H.H. Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum. He also acknowledged the guidance of H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of Defence of the UAE, and Chairman of The Executive Council of Dubai, as well as H.H. Sheikh Maktoum bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, First Deputy Ruler of Dubai, and Deputy Prime Minister, and Minister of Finance of the UAE.

Lt. Gen. Al Marri highlighted the force’s commitment to excellence in policing and security both locally and globally, reinforcing Dubai’s reputation as a safe city and a leading destination for economic growth, investment, and tourism.

H.H. Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum was briefed on the Dubai Police Academy’s new building project in the Al Ruwayyah 1 area, covering 155 hectares that will accommodate 2,500 cadets and students.

The project comprises four main zones. The first zone includes a residential area housing up to 1,200 male and female cadet officers, equipped with necessary facilities, accommodation, lounges, and a daily training field. The second zone comprises classrooms, the academy’s general department, college buildings, lecture halls, academic and administrative staff offices, a music band building, and a health centre and a theatre with a capacity of 1,000.

The third zone is dedicated to sports and includes 17 facilities, such as an indoor gym, an Olympic-sized swimming pool, a football field with spectator seating, and outdoor courts for padel, tennis, and volleyball. It also includes a residential hotel with 26 rooms for sports teams. The fourth zone consists of the academy’s main field, accommodating up to 2,500 spectators and a training complex for police operations.

Additionally, the project will feature a 3.5-kilometre cycling and running track. Featuring a total cost of AED1 billion, the project is expected to be completed by 2027.

During his visit, H.H. Sheikh Mohammed reviewed the second project, a new training centre at the Dubai Police Academy in Hatta, slated to open next year. The centre will include a main building, sports field, shooting range, and sports complex, with a capacity for 180 male and female students. It will also feature residential facilities, classrooms, administrative offices, a secondary training area, and a main training field with seating for 300 visitors.

H.H. Sheikh Mohammed was also briefed on the third project, ‘Area 56’, designed as a ‘Unified Centre for Crime Prevention Systems and Data Analysis’. The facility incorporates cutting-edge advancements in security systems, data science, and analysis to enhance crime prevention, traffic safety, and counter-narcotics efforts through predictive policing.

With a budget of AED300 million, the Area 56 project aims to bolster Dubai Police’s competitiveness, achieve strategic digital integration, leverage AI technology for event prediction, enhance digital data analysis, and foster enhanced security.

H.H. Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum was also briefed about the fourth project, the Dubai Police Housing initiative in the Umm Al Daman area, now in its second phase, expected to be operational by 2026. The project includes six buildings, green spaces, and 246 residential apartments featuring a total investment of AED300 million.

The development also comprises a commercial sports complex, retail outlets, two sports centres for men and women, children’s playgrounds, a supermarket, cafes, restaurants, a swimming pool, and sports fields.

Furthermore, His Highness received a briefing on the fifth project: the new building for the General Department of Organisation Protective Security and Emergency in the Al Ruwayyah area. Scheduled to be operational in 2026, the project has a budget of up to AED300 million. The facility will include a training field, a lecture hall with a capacity for 300 people, residential quarters, two sports and social centres for men and women, a public services building, sports fields, and parking for 400 police patrols and specialised vehicles.

His Highness reviewed the sixth project, the expansion of the Bur Dubai Police Station, with a budget of AED90.9 million. The expansion includes a Smart Police Station (SPS), as well as sections for duty, investigation, traffic registration, criminal registration, administrative affairs, anti-narcotics enforcement, detention, and a call centre.

His Highness was also briefed on the seventh project, the Forensic Medicine Building, which integrates the latest scientific specialisations, including virtual anatomy, anthropology, forensic dentistry, a biobank, and facilities for medical data analysis and research. The building will operate 24/7 and feature an office to manage services for the deceased, a mortuary facility, visitor parking, and a variety of additional amenities.

His Highness was briefed on the eighth project, the Floating SPS ‘Smart Police Station,’ the first of its kind in the world. Located offshore at The World Islands, this station is designed to serve yacht and boat enthusiasts, as well as water sports lovers. It offers services around the clock, operating 24/7 with no human intervention.

Follow Emirates 24|7 on Google News.